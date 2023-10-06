Tee Grizzley Releases New Song 'Grizzley 2TYMES' Featuring Finesse2tymes

Continuing a prolific run, multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley serves up a raw and reflective new single and music video entitled “Grizzley 2Tymes” featuring Finesse2tymes out now via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment. It notably marks the first collaboration between these two heavy-hitters, and it paves the way for a whole lot more to come.

Over a beat from Hitmaka + Helluva, Tee Grizzley delivers honest and introspective bars with no shortage of emotion. Piano expands the soundscape as he confesses, “I know how it feel being hopeless, taking L's back-to-back trying to keep your focus” before promising, “I do what I'm supposed to, secure ‘em and keep going.” Meanwhile, Finesse2tymes delivers a hard-hitting cameo of his own to match the song's vibe. Directed by Rodney Pinz, the accompanying visual intercuts news footage of Tee Grizzley at his lowest with vignettes of him now in full redemption of how far he has come.

The new single arrives on the heels of “IDGAF” featuring Chris Brown and Mariah The Scientist. The latter continues to buzz with over 4.1 million Spotify streams, while the music video has tallied 3.4 million views and counting. ESSENCE touted it among “The Best New Music This Week,” and VIBE noted, “Tee Grizzley, Chris Brown, Mariah The Scientist Enjoy Rooftop Views.” In addition to plugs from Rap Radar and more, XXL also praised it as one of “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week.”

Everything follows the success of his recent anthem “Gorgeous” with Skilla Baby. Thus far, it has generated nearly 10 million plus streams in addition to attracting City Girls to the Official Remix. It also graced the tracklisting of Controversy—the acclaimed 2023 joint mixtape by Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby.

ABOUT TEE GRIZZLEY:

﻿Tee Grizzley laces his rhymes with the kind of stories usually reserved for the big screen. He holds nothing back as he honestly chronicles trials, tribulations, and triumphs on the streets of his native Detroit firsthand with a documentarian's attention to detail. Back in 2016, he returned home from prison and took the first step on the road to redemption.

His debut single “First Day Out” went quadruple-platinum as he expanded his catalog with the double-platinum “From the D to the A” [feat. Lil Yachty], and gold-certified hits “2 Vaults,” “Jetski Grizzley,” “No Effort,” and “Satish.”

2021's Built For Whatever marked his third straight Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200, Top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and Top 10 on the US Rap Albums Chart. In addition to praise from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more, he has garnered support from JAY-Z and LeBron James, while Ari Melber graciously hosted him on MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber.

He regularly streams GTA RP, Call of Duty and more, to over 1 million followers on Twitch. As a businessman, he runs Grizzley Gang Music to sign up and coming artists along with Grizzley Gang Gaming which hosts Grizzley World RP one of the most popular GTA RP servers. 2022's visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, extended his viral “Robbery” video series and incited tastemaker applause with Billboard citing him as “Rap's Martin Scorsese.”

In its wake, he joined forces with Skilla Baby for the joint mixtape Controversy highlighted by “Gorgeous.” Now, he continues to captivate the next chapter out loud via his music—especially on his anxiously awaited 2023 fourth full-length solo album on 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang Music.