Teddy Swims Releases Soulful New Single 'Lose Control'

Genre-blurring artist Teddy Swims returns with the soulful new single “Lose Control.” Boasting a soaring chorus that showcases the Atlanta, GA singer-songwriter’s extraordinary range, the emotional anthem is the latest taste of Swims' highly anticipated debut album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) due September 15. Pre-order HERE.

“Being in love can be like an addiction sometimes — always chasing the highs from the lows," Swims says of the track. "It’s about losing yourself and losing control when it all starts to cave in and thinking that the only way out is through being with that person, chasing that feeling over and over again."

"Lose Control" arrives on the heels of “What More Can I Say” and "FACE MYSELF" featuring Elley Duhé. Prior to that, Swims dropped the Sleep is Exhausting EP in late 2022, which capped a busy year that included a viral cover of Journey’s classic “Don’t Stop Believin’” that was reposted by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Timbaland.

He also performed the song on America’s Got Talent with season 14 winner Kodi Lee and Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon.

Other highlights from last year include playing sold-out shows around the globe and lending his powerful pipes to ILLENIUM’s “All That Really Matters,” Meghan Trainor’s “Bad For Me,” and MK & Burns’ “Better.” Given his prolific output, Swims is sure to have a stellar setlist for his upcoming I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour of North America, which kicks off on September 22 in Minneapolis, MN. See all the dates below and get tickets HERE.

Teddy Swims 2023 Tour Dates

Sep 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sep 26 - Richmond, VA - The National

Sep 27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Sep 29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Sep 30 - Greenville, SC - Voyage Music Festival

Oct 1 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct 3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

Oct 4 - St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Oct 5 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Oct 7 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Oct 8 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Oct 10 - Dallas, TX - - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct 11 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Oct 13 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

Oct 14 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Oct 15 - Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Oct 17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct 18 - San Diego, CA - SOMA – Mainstage

Oct 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Freemont Street Experience

Oct 22 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Oct 24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct 25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

Oct 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct 28 - Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell @ The Complex

Oct 29 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Oct 31 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater

Nov 1 - Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

Nov 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Nov 4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

Nov 5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Nov 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov 8 - Detroit, MI - - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 10 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Nov 11 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Nov 12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Nov 14 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Nov 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Nov 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Nov 21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle