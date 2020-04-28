Ted Alexandro Releases New Special to Benefit COVID Bail Out NYC

A quarantine may not seem like the ideal time to shoot and release a comedy special but once comedian Ted Alexandro began performing on nightly livestreams (dubbed "TeddyGrams"), he was pleasantly surprised by the international audience choosing to spend time with him on Instagram. He has now compiled the best of his lockdown livestreams to create the special Stay at Home Comedian. While the special will be free to watch online,

Ted is encouraging those that are able to donate to COVID Bail Out NYC, an organization raising money to get people out of New York City jails who haven't been convicted but can't afford to pay their bail. With COVID-19 running rampant in our overcrowded jail system, these funds are more needed than ever. Stay At Home Comedian covers many of our commonly shared pandemic experiences, such as the ill-advised "Imagine" cover by celebrities, wondering who would play Andrew Cuomo in a disaster movie (Al Pacino), and of course, the realization that capitalism is a lie.

Ted on his inspiration for Stay at Home Comedian:

"Like most comedians, I've been stockpiling pandemic material for years in anticipation of an outbreak such as the one we're currently experiencing. I knew if I timed it just right, I could release a comedy special and capitalize on the misery of others, as is the American way. Actually, when the coronavirus hit I felt anxious and uncertain. Like many in our freelance/gig economy, I was suddenly without work or income for the foreseeable future. So I started doing nightly livestreams on instagram, TeddyGrams, talking about the pandemic and what I was experiencing, day to day.

To my surprise, I found myself performing to a global audience while quarantined in my Queens apartment. People from all over the world were watching, commenting and interacting, and there was something comforting about that. I decided to put together the best moments from my livestreams and make a comedy special, Stay at Home Comedian.



Stay at Home Comedian is free on social media, since that's where it was birthed. I'd rather not take a chunk out of the $1200 checks people are receiving in the mail. However, I would like to request that if you are able and inclined, you may make a donation to Covid Bail Out NYC. They are raising money to get people out of jail who cannot afford bail and haven't been convicted of anything. The court system is shut down so if you can't afford bail you're stuck and COVID-19 is spreading in NYC jails faster than anywhere in the world.

I hope you stay at home and enjoy Stay at Home Comedian."

Named "one of the funniest comedians working today" by Time Out New York, Ted Alexandro's shrewd brand of observational and political comedy has brought him critical acclaim all over the world. Whether he's supporting Jim Gaffigan on tour or performing at New York's legendary Comedy Cellar, audiences can expect Ted to be "crafty, thoughtful, and extremely funny," according to the New York Times.



His special 'Senior Class of Earth' is the first comedy special to be released by Bill Burr's All Things Comedy network. Ted has made multiple appearances on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The View, The Late Show with David Letterman, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. In addition to his two half-hour specials on Comedy Central, Ted has also released two independently produced specials: I Did It and As Much As You Want. Ted has been featured on Inside Amy Schumer, The Gaffigan Show, Dr. Katz, and Oz, among others. Ted co-created the award-winning comedy webseries 'Teachers Lounge' with Hollis James. The series stars Ted as a music teacher and Hollis as a janitor in a NYC elementary school. Each episode stars a different comedian (Judy Gold, Jim Gaffigan, Dave Attell, Michael Che) as a faculty member. Throughout his career, Ted has had the pleasure of performing at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. He has performed internationally in France, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Canada, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Jakarta, The U.K., Holland, Israel, South Africa and Qatar.

He is one of the co-founders of the New York Comedians Coalition, which successfully organized over three hundred comedians for the first pay raise in decades. In addition to performing and touring, Ted has been active in social justice movements like Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, The Climate March and Fight for $15.

www.tedalexandro.com





