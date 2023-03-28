Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates
The tour kicks off in Denver, CO on July 7th, and concludes August 11th in Lincoln, NE.
Rising tech-metal trio HAMMERHEDD are excited to announce their most extensive US touring run to date!
The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries HAVOK and TOXIC HOLOCAUST on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, 'Nonetheless'.
Commenting on the news of these shows, the Ismert brothers of Hammerhedd state:
"We're incredibly excited to tour with our friends in HAVOK and the guys in TOXIC HOLOCAUST & I AM!! We can't wait to finally play in a ton of cities we haven't been to yet. We feel very lucky that our first major tour will be such an awesome one, and respectfully, we plan on absolutely pummeling every venue we play. See you there!"
HAMMERHEDD - 2023 Tour Dates
Supporting Havok + Toxic Holocaust
May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville*
July 7 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
July 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
July 10 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
July 11 - Portland, OR @ Dante's
July 13 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
July 14 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
July 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
July 16 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
July 18 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
July 19 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse
July 20 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's
July 21 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo
July 22 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live
July 23 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)
July 24 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
July 26 - Miami, FL @ Gramps
July 27 - Winter Park, FL @ The Conduit
July 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
July 29 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
July 30 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
July 31 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
August 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
August 2 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
August 4 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
August 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
August 7 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
August 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
August 9 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
August 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
August 11 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
*- Festival Date (Hammerhedd Only)