Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates

Rising tech-metal trio HAMMERHEDD are excited to announce their most extensive US touring run to date!

The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries HAVOK and TOXIC HOLOCAUST on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, 'Nonetheless'.

The tour kicks off in Denver, CO on July 7th, and concludes August 11th in Lincoln, NE.

Commenting on the news of these shows, the Ismert brothers of Hammerhedd state:

"We're incredibly excited to tour with our friends in HAVOK and the guys in TOXIC HOLOCAUST & I AM!! We can't wait to finally play in a ton of cities we haven't been to yet. We feel very lucky that our first major tour will be such an awesome one, and respectfully, we plan on absolutely pummeling every venue we play. See you there!"

HAMMERHEDD - 2023 Tour Dates

Supporting Havok + Toxic Holocaust

May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville*

July 7 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

July 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

July 10 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

July 11 - Portland, OR @ Dante's

July 13 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

July 14 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

July 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

July 16 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

July 18 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

July 19 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

July 20 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

July 21 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo

July 22 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

July 23 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)

July 24 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

July 26 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

July 27 - Winter Park, FL @ The Conduit

July 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

July 29 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

July 30 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

July 31 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

August 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

August 2 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

August 4 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

August 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

August 7 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

August 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

August 9 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

August 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

August 11 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

*- Festival Date (Hammerhedd Only)