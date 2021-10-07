Tears For Fears Announce 'The Tipping Point' Album

Today the legendary duo Tears For Fears have announced the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in nearly two decades, The Tipping Point. Arriving February 25th, 2022, via Concord Records, The Tipping Point is a song cycle reflecting many of the personal and professional tipping points the pair have faced throughout the last seventeen years.

Despite their many hits and 30 million albums sold, the band started making this new record by committee with some of today's hit songwriters at the behest of their previous management. Before long, this reluctant attempt at compromise failed.

Joining Orzabal & Smith on the album is their longtime collaborator Charlton Pettus along with producers and songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter.

Tears For Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the '80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as "Shout," "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," "Mad World," "Sowing The Seeds Of Love," and "Woman In Chains" acknowledged as classics.

The Tipping Point is the band's first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour and in 2017 released Rule The World, a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more. Earlier this month the band were honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.

Listen to the new single here: