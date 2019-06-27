Taylor Swift to Headline Amazon Prime Day Concert, Featuring Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G

Amazon Music announces that 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and one of the most influential artists of our time, Taylor Swift, will headline the Prime Day Concert on July 10, 2019, streaming live on Prime Video at 9 p.m. ET in a first-of-its-kind event that celebrates the best in Amazon entertainment, exclusively for Prime members. The Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music will provide an unforgettable experience for members worldwide with an evening of additional performances from chart-topping artists including two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Dua Lipa, multi-award-winning artist SZA, and global superstar Becky G. Hosted by award-winning actress Jane Lynch (TheMarvelous Mrs. Maisel, Glee), the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music will be available to Prime members to stream on-demand after the live show for a limited time on Prime Video, which will include select songs from each performance. For more details on the show, and to add it to your watch list, head to primevideo.com/primedayconcert.

View the trailer for the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music below!

"We can't wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe," said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. "Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we've curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love. We're looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can't-miss, one-of-a-kind event."

Also beginning today, Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99 and enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.

"Alexa, play the Prime Day Concert playlist" on Amazon Music

To gear up for the night's performances, customers can now ask "Alexa, play the Prime Day Concert playlist" on Amazon Music and immediately listen to new hits and favorites from the artists featured across the lineup. Starting July 10, fans can also ask, "Alexa, play the Prime Day Concert" or "Alexa, show me the Prime Day Concert" to watch the show on their Fire TV or Echo Show devices.

Prime members streaming around the world will enjoy a front row seat to watch the Prime Day Concert, streaming live on Prime Video in more than 200 countries, and available to watch the next day on-demand for a limited time. Prime members streaming the Prime Day concert will get a taste of Carnival Row, the upcoming Amazon Original fantasy drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, along with never before seen clips of Modern Love, an upcoming romantic series based on the popular New York Times column of the same name. Viewers will also see clips of Prime Video favorite, the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, ahead of their new seasons, in addition to exclusive clips and teasers of upcoming Prime Video releases including edgy superhero drama The Boys, new animated series Undone, from the creators ofBoJack Horseman, and brand-new stand-up comedy specials.

During the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music, fans will witness a lineup of chart-topping artists, and special moments including:

Taylor Swift will bring members the best seat in the house with a dynamic set, including her brand-new chart-topping singles "You Need To Calm Down" and "ME!," which broke records earlier this year as the top single debut of any song in the history of Amazon Music. "ME!" also broke voice records with Alexa on Amazon Music, becoming the most requested single ever on the streaming service. A singer, songwriter, musician and producer, Taylor is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their week of release (2010's Speak Now, 2012's RED, 2014's 1989 and 2017's reputation). She is the youngest person in history to win the music industry's highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice. Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. Time magazine featured Taylor on their prestigious 2017 Person of the Year cover, and has named her TIME 100 Most Influential People in the world three times and is only 29 years old. Taylor is also a Brit and Emmy award winner and Billboard's youngest-ever Woman of the Year and the only artist to have been awarded this honor twice.

With the release of her self-titled debut album on Warner Bros. Records, London born, Kosovo raised Dua Lipa has won over the hearts of fans and press alike. The songs on Dua Lipa announced the arrival of a new force in pop-irresistible on the dance floor, thoughtful under closer inspection, constantly discovering creative possibilities. Her critically acclaimed debut made everyone's "best of" list, from The FADER to Rolling Stone to Time Magazine. Her power anthem "New Rules" reached #1 on the Top 40 chart, and broke the longstanding record for consecutive weeks on the Billboard Pop Songs Chart. The video for the song went viral and made her the youngest female solo artist to reach 1 billion views on YouTube. "New Rules" is also in the top 10 most played songs globally on Amazon Music of all time. Dua Lipa sold over 3 million copies, with singles reaching over 40 million sold. Most recently, Dua received two Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity" (with Silk City featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson), and made BRIT Award history becoming the first woman artist to pick up five nominations, taking home the awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.

Multi-award-winning artist SZA will take the stage to perform hits such as "Love Galore," "The Weekend," "Broken Clocks," and more. Her major label debut album Ctrl (TDE/RCA) landed at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B Albums chart, and has won various awards since its release, including Billboard Music Awards' Top R&B Female Artist, BET Awards' Best New Artist, Soul Train Music Awards' Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Best New Artist, MTV Video Music Awards' Best Visual Effects for the "All The Stars" with Kendrick Lamar and NAACP Image Awards' Outstanding New Artist in 2018. In 2019, she won NAACP Image Awards' Outstanding Duo or Group for "All The Stars" with Kendrick Lamar and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation for the Black Panther Soundtrack. SZA also received Billboard's 2018 Women in Music Rule Breaker award.

Global superstar Becky G will take the stage in NYC, after returning from her Latin American and European tour. Becky G is the recipient of two 2018 Latin American Music Awards, for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Urban Song (for "Mayores"). She was also honored by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the Leading Ladies in entertainment, with achievements including two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores" & "Sin Pijama"). Becky G's global monthly streams on Amazon Music have continued to rise, growing 5.5x year-over-year on the streaming service.





