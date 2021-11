Taylor Swift Reveals Poster for 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share the poster for her upcoming "All Too Well" short film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Swift also directed and stars in the new film, which will be released tomorrow, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the new Instagram poster and watch the teaser for the film below!

The video will release alongside "Red (Taylor's Version)", the highly-anticipated 30-track re-recorded version of Swift's Grammy-nominated 2012 LP. The album will feature an extended 10 minute version of the fan favorite track "All Too Well".

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

The album, including the CD, cassette, and special 4 disc vinyl set, will be found here.

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.

Watch the teaser for the new film here: