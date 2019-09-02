Taylor Swift Lands Record Sixth No.1 Album on Billboard 200 With LOVER

No, we can't calm down. Taylor Swift's LOVER has just topped the Billboard 200 - a record sixth no.1 album for the artist!

LOVER netted 867,000 equivalent album units (679,000 of that were album sales) in the US in a single week, according to Billboard - the largest sales week for any album since Swift's last 2017 release REPUTATION.

Swift has also become the first female artist to have six different albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week, Billboard added.

She made history over the pond as well: Swift is the only female artist with four UK number one albums in a decade, following RED, 1989 and REPUTATION.

Watch Taylor Swift thanking her fans on Twitter in the video below!





