Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera & More Join ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY on HBO

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation revealed an initial list of all-star presenters and performers who will take the stage on October 30th at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max on Saturday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Initial lineup of special guests include: Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore inducting The Go-Go's, Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award

The Ceremony honors this year's Inductees: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren in the Performer category, along with Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is produced by Tenth Planet Production; executive producers, Joel Gallen, John Sykes and Joel Peresman, co-executive producer, Rick Austin and director Joel Gallen.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos