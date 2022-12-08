Taylor Swift & Future Lead 2022 RIAA Gold & Platinum Tallies
Explore the full list of 2022's Top Albums + Top Singles now!
The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the prestigious Gold & Platinum program.
Building on her history-making career with another rare million-plus first week launch, Taylor Swift earns the Top Album with her 2X Platinum Midnights (Republic Records), while Future locks the Top Single with his 3X Platinum "Wait for U" (Epic Records/Freebandz). #RIAATopCertified in 2022, this culmination celebrates those who commanded the charts and playlists throughout the year.
"Incredible voices and collaborations were celebrated this year with coveted RIAA Gold & Platinum awards, honoring artists' creative efforts, reflecting fan engagement and recognizing commercial successes alongside label partners. Music is a powerful connector, and these milestone achievements acknowledge the dynamic reach of the very best in 2022!" says RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.
Highlighting fans' favorite music as evident through their top purchases/streams, Gold & Platinum awards applaud the artists, their record labels and creative partners. These songs and albums impact pop culture, cross geographical boundaries and intimately soundtrack lives.
Explore the full list of 2022's Top Albums + Top Singles here.
The Gold & Platinum program began in 1958 to recognize artists whose songs and albums have earned significant U.S. consumption milestones and celebrate the voracious fanbases listening on repeat. Explore all of the certifications throughout the decades here.
Amplifying the original initiative as global music gains wider popularity, Premios de Oro y Platino was created in 2001 to recognize successful albums and singles that are more than 50% Spanish language.
Billboard Español revealed earlier this year, "2022 already demonstrates how Latin music will be a continuing force to be reckoned with in the United States (and beyond)" and standout artist Becky G scored the Top Latin Album with 3X multi-Platino ESQUEMAS and Top Latin Single for the 23X multi-Platino collaboration "MAMIII" with Karol G (Sony Music Latin). At mid-year U.S. Latin music, which outpaced overall U.S. tallies, grew its share to a record high at 6.6% of total revenue.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 8, 2022
To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!
VIDEO: Jon Langston Shares 'I Only Want You for Christmas' Music Video
December 8, 2022
32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston taps into the holiday spirit with the music video for “I Only Want You For Christmas,” out now. Taking the stage for karaoke with “Santa” to perform the track, the clip was filmed at festive Nashville favorite, Santa’s Pub.
VIDEO: WE tv Drops KOLD X WINDY Supertease
December 8, 2022
“Kold” Wise (Sh’Kia Augustin, Black Lightning)'s group member Renee “Windy” Johnson (Nijah Brenea, Rap Sh!t), is a rapper dedicated to the city streets. As Malika’s career begins to ignite, the challenges she faces start to stack up. Her credit card fraud catches up with her, and rival artists view her as a threat. Watch the video trailer now!
Interview: Playwright Samuel D. Hunter Discusses Adapting THE WHALE Into a Film
December 8, 2022
BroadwayWorld caught up with playwright Samuel D. Hunter after The Whale's highly-anticipated premiere to discuss how he adapted the play into a film, how it was rehearsed like a theatrical production, Brendan Fraser's acclaimed performance, and more.