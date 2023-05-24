Taylor Swift Enlists Ice Spice For 'Karma' Remix on Friday For 'Midnights: Til the Dawn Edition' With More Lana Del Rey & New Tracks

The remix will be released on Friday, May 26.

Taylor Swift will release a remix of "Karma" this Friday, May 26, featuring rising rapper Ice Spice.

The new remix aligns with Swift's Eras Tour arriving at MetLife Stadium, where she will perform three shows this weekend. Check out her complete list of tour dates here.

Swift will also release a new version of her "Midnights" album on Friday, the "Till the Dawn" versoin, featuring more of Lana Del Rey on "Snow on the Beach" and the fan-favorite "Hits Different" track. An exclusive CD with the scrapped "Midnights" song "You're Losing Me" will also be available only at MetLife Stadium for the concerts.

The track is the latest single off Swift's "Midnights" album, which she released in October. It follows "Lavendar Haze" and "Anti-Hero."

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Last year saw Ice Spice establish herself as one of the most notable names in the rap game. Today Ice Spice can boast over 168 million global streams and she has received critical praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Spotify, The FADER, REVOLT, NPR, and more. She recently released a remix of "Princess Diana" with Nicki Minaj.

Ice Spice's road to stardom accelerated with "Munch," but she's been buzzing in NYC for a long time. At age seven she was writing poetry and freestyling, and from there she first gained attention with "No Clarity," a bite-sized banger that decries the lack of communication in a relationship, and the soul-sampling "Name Of Love," which Ebro featured as his "discovery of the day" on Apple Music Radio.




