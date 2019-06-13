Taylor Swift Announces New Album LOVER Out 8/23, New Track Out At Midnight Tonight

On an Instagram Live video this afternoon, Taylor Swift has announced that she has a new album coming out this August, featuring 18 new tracks. The album is titled LOVER. In addition, she also shared that she will have a new track out tonight at midnight, titled YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN. The music video for that track will be released on Monday, June 17. She shared she is doing a collaboration with Stella McCartney.

Check out the album cover she shared on her Instagram:

This is the second single off the singers latest album, following ME! featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. In May, Vevo confirmed that Taylor Swift's "ME!" had broken the record for most views in 24 hours. Today, Vevo can confirm that "ME!" is now the fastest video to reach 100 million views.

Watch the video here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You