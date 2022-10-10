Taylor Sanders Releases New Single 'Firecracker'

Taylor gained recognition for her covers of songs by well-known artists such as "Jolene" by Dolly Parton and "Walkin' After Midnight" by Patsy Cline. In 2022 she was selected as an opener for Grammy-Award-Winning, Grand Ole Opry residents, The Gatlin Brothers.

Taylor Sanders released her debut single, "Firecracker" on October 7th. The single was co-created with a decorated team of music creatives who have worked with the top artists of the pop and country genres, including Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Carrie Underwood. "Firecracker" is the perfect balance of traditional country and modern pop, with lyrics rooted in female empowerment and being confident in your skin.

When Taylor Sanders is not in the studio recording new music, she devotes her efforts to raising awareness for early detection of skin cancer, including the "#GetNaked. It may save your life" campaign with The Melanoma Research Foundation.

"Firecracker" is Sanders' first daring step to the forefront of modern country music with her effervescent vibe and a sound that mixes the best of current country hits: twangy, bright vocals, a driving dance beat, and earworm-worthy lyrics. Sanders' mix of country, pop, and trap is nothing short of entrancing and serves as a powerful first step into the industry.

