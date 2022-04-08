Tauren Wells Announces New Album 'Joy in the Morning'

Ten-time GRAMMY® nominee Tauren Wells will release his new album, Joy in the Morning, on June 10. As the album pre-order launched, he shared his new single, "Empty," and announced that he will give the song its national television performance debut on the "Tamron Hall Show" today.

The soaring piano ballad is perhaps Wells' most empathetic song to date. "You could have it all / You could have the whole world at your feet / But still feel empty," he sings, his voice reaching new crescendos. He wrote the track with Tedd T., who also produced, and Paul Duncan.

Joy in the Morning, Wells' third album and first for Capitol Records/CCMG, follows 2021's Citizen of Heaven (Live), which received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. He also received GRAMMY and NAACP Image Awards nominations for "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," his 2021 duet with H.E.R. On Joy in the Morning, Wells pushes the limits of what people might expect from him, combining sonically adventurous music with a deep, abiding message.

Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Joy in the Morning will instantly receive "Empty" and "Fake It." The album is also available in Wells' online store along with an exclusive line of Joy in the Morning merchandise, which includes t-shirts, long-sleeve shirt, hats and more.

The celebrated recording artist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter has amassed over one billion combined global streams and 225 million video views in his career to date, charted six No. 1 radio singles and earned one RIAA Platinum certification and two Gold records. Remembering his childhood in Battle Creek, Michigan, he notes what a varied and diverse his musical upbringing he had.

"My dad played everything for me from Winona Judd to the Isley Brothers to Bonnie Raitt, Black Sabbath, ZZ Top, AC/DC, James Brown, Prince," Wells recalls. "I realized I could make music as inspiring and exciting as Michael Jackson while also talking about things that actually matter to me through this lens of faith and love. Now I can sit down at the piano and talk about what I'm going through and, because of the power of songwriting, someone else can identify with the same thing I'm feeling even though we've never met and I've never heard their story. That was the thing that propelled me to sing and write and dance and perform and create."

Watch the visualizer for the new track here:

Watch the new album trailer here: