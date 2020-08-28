Tanya Tucker Announces 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates for 'CMT Next Women of Country'

The dates start next July.

For Tanya Tucker, whose relaunch last year and into 2020 saw her rekindle her passionate fan base, win two GRAMMY® Awards and perform to SOLD-OUT crowds across North America, the thought of not returning to touring until 2021 seemed unthinkable.



Today, the original female outlaw and country music icon announces her rescheduled shows, including stops for her headlining "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour," as well as some new dates, beginning in July 2021.



TANYA TUCKER 2021 TOUR DATES:



July 11 Club Regent Casino - Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB, Canada

July 13 Door Community Auditorium - Fish Creek, Wis.

July 31 Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Okla.

Aug. 6 Knuckleheads - Kansas City, Mo.^^

Aug. 10 Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, Mich.^^

Aug. 12 Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Ont.^^

Aug. 13 The Egg - Center for Performing Arts - Albany, N.Y.^^

Aug. 14 Foxwoods Casino - The Fox Theater - Mashantucket, Conn.^^

Aug. 17 The Wilbur - Boston, Mass.^^

Aug. 25 The National - Richmond, Va.^^

Aug. 26 Jefferson Center - Roanoke, Va.^^

Aug. 27 Harrah's Cherokee Event Center - Cherokee, N.C.

Sept. 10 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 11 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.**

Sept. 12 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.**

Sept. 14 Ent. Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, Colo.^^

Sept. 17 The Kessler Theater - Dallas, Texas^^

Sept. 18 Women Who Wander Outdoor Retreat - Concan, Texas

Sept. 19 The Heights Theater - Houston, Texas^^

Sept. 29 Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center - Deadwood, S.D.

Oct. 1 Bluebird Theater - Denver, Colo.^^

Oct. 5 Knitting Factory - Boise, Idaho^^

Oct. 6 The Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, Wash.^^

Oct. 8 Showbox Theatre - Seattle, Wash.^^

Oct. 9 Crystal Ballroom - Portland, Ore.^^

Oct. 10 Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, B.C., Canada^^

Oct. 12 State Theatre For The Arts - Red Bluff, Calif.^^

Oct. 17 Fox Theatre - Bakersfield, Calif.^^

Oct. 18 Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, Calif.^^

Oct. 20 Crest Theatre - Sacramento, Calif.^^

Oct. 21 Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, Calif.^^

Nov. 02 Royal Concert Hall - Glasgow, U.K.

Nov. 05 Royal Festival Hall - London, U.K.

Nov. 08 DR Koncerhuset (Studio 2) - Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov. 09 Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

^^CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour

**with Brandi Carlile



NOTE: As part of the "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour," the Oct. 5, 2021 show at Knitting Factory in Boise, Idaho is a venue change where tickets are honored. The Oct. 21, 2021 date at Great American Music Hall, in San Francisco, Calif. is a venue change where previous ticket holders will be refunded.

View More Music Stories Related Articles