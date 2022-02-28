Tank & the Bangas Premiere Two New Tracks in Celebration of Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, Best New Artist Grammy nominee and critically acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas are premiering two new songs-"Stolen Fruit" and "Black Folk" featuring Alex Isley & Masego-alongside accompanying videos.

"Stolen Fruit" and "Black Folk" are the latest songs to be revealed from the band's third studio album, Red Balloon, set for release on May 13 via Verve Forecast.

Of the new music, frontwoman and lead vocalist Tarriona "Tank" Ball says, "'Stolen Fruit' is basically about the slave trade. There's 'Strange Fruit,' and I call this one 'Stolen Fruit,' because not only were the fruit strange, but they were also stolen. They weren't from here."

She furthers, "'Black Folk' is about my love for Black people-everything that they are, everything that they do, their hair, the little girls, Jazzfest. All the beautiful things about us and the things that we like to cover up with pain, laughter, food and music, the family secrets, all of it."

Most recently, the group debuted their single "No ID" to critical praise; BET proclaims, "Tarriona Ball's commanding vocal presence gets alchemized on 'No ID,' a disco-influenced number," while LA Magazine goes on to say, "['No ID' is] giving us all of the '70's disco feels." American Songwriter calls the track "a romp, a bop, a slapper."

Red Balloon was born out of a pandemic-ordered break from the band's rigorous touring schedule. The hiatus gave the band space to breathe and double down on who they are as artists, allowing them to reunite as a more unified group. The new work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album was recorded at Bangaville Studios in New Orleans and Revival Studios in Los Angeles. Red Balloon also includes contributions from Questlove, Lalah Hathaway, Big Freedia, Jacob Collier, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

In addition, the band will embark on an extensive run of 2022 tour dates with Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty and Cory Henry. Kicking off on March 9, the tour includes performances at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, DC's 9:30 Club and Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl as well as shows at New York's Webster Hall, Blue Note and Central Park Summerstage. Further 2022 dates will be announced soon, while the current tour routing can be found below.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. Last year, Tank and The Bangas released their EP Friend Goals, featuring CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton.

Throughout their career the group has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "TODAY." Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop selling out venues both stateside and abroad, including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Newport Jazz Festival and more.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (frontwoman, lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

Listen to the new singles here:

Tour Dates

March 5-Charleston, SC-Riverfront Park

March 9-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall*

March 11-Minneapolis, MN-Varsity Theater*

March 12-Milwaukee, WI-Turner Hall*

March 13-Chicago, IL- House Of Blues*

March 15-New Haven, CT-Toad's Place*

March 16-Boston, MA-Paradise Music Hall*

March 18-Jersey City, NJ-White Eagle Music Hall*

March 19-New York, NY-Webster Hall*

March 20-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer*

March 21-Washington, DC-9:30 Club*

March 23-Carrboro, NC- Cat's Cradle*

March 25-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl*

March 26-Birmingham, AL-The Saturn

March 27-Atlanta, GA-Buckhead Theater*

April 7-Santa Ana, CA-The Observatory†

April 8-San Francisco, CA-August Hall†

April 9-San Jose, CA-The Ritz†

April 22-New Orleans, LA-French Quarter Fest†

April 30-New Orleans, LA-JazzFest†

June 10-Hampton Beach, NH-Hampton Beach Casino‡

June 11-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion‡

June 13-New York, NY-Central Park Summerstage‡

June 14-Buffalo, NY-Artpark‡

June 15-Toronto, CA-Massey Hall‡

June 17-Providence, RI-Bold Point Park‡

June 18-Vienna, VA-Wolftrap‡

June 21-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre‡

June 22-Atlanta, GA-Chastain Park‡

June 24-Grand Rapids, MI-Meijer Gardens‡

June 25-Detroit, M-Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre‡

June 26-Chicago, IL-Ravinia‡

June 28-Denver, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

June 29-Salt Lake City, MO-Red Butte Gardens‡

July 1-Missoula, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater

July 2-Seattle, WA-Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

July 3-Troutdale, OR-McMenamins Edgefield

August 10-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl

August 11-Saratoga, CA-Mountain Winery

August 12-Saratoga, CA-Mountain Winery

August 13-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl

August 14-San Diego, CA-Rady Shell

*with Cory Henry

†w/ Big Freedia

‡w/ Trombone Shorty