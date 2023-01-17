Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tank and the Bangas Confirm Headline Tour Dates This Spring

Tickets will be available for purchase at 10:00a.m. local time this Friday, January 20.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas will kick off their spring headline tour in March with shows at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, Portland's Revolution Hall, Seattle's Neumos, Denver's Bluebird Theater and more. Tickets will be available for purchase at 10:00a.m. local time this Friday, January 20 here. See below for a complete tour routing.

Most recently, the band's third studio album, Red Balloon, received a nomination for "Best Progressive R&B Album" at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This milestone follows the band's "Best New Artist" nomination in 2020.

Red Balloon was released in May on Verve Records to widespread critical praise.

Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Big Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Ton3s, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady. The latest work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America, while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise.

Throughout their career, the group has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "The Today Show." Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

Tour Dates

March 9-Fort Worth, TX-Tulips
March 11-Santa Fe, NM-Tumbleroot Distillery
March 12-Phoenix, AZ-The Crescent Ballroom
March 13-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up
March 15-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom
March 17-Portland, OR-Revolution Hall
March 19-Seattle, WA-Neumos
March 21-Salt Lake City, UT-Metro
March 22-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater
March 25-Fort Collins, CO-Washington's
March 26-Omaha, NE-The Waiting Room
March 28-Lexington, KY-The Burl
March 29-Asheville, NC- The Grey Eagle
March 31-Knoxville, TN- Big Ears Festival
April 1-Huntsville, AL-The Merry Widow
April 2-Memphis, TN-1884 Lounge

photo credit: Jeremy Tauriac



