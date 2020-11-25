Tame Impala Win 5 ARIA Awards + Performance

Last night, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) took home 5 of his 7 nominated categories at the Australian ARIA Awards including the coveted 'Album of the Year' award. Parker also took home awards for 'Best Group,' 'Best Rock Album,' 'Best Engineer' and 'Best Producer.' He also performed the song "On Track," from his album 'The Slow Rush', with band mates Jay Watson, Dominic Simper, Julien Barbagallo and former Tame Impala bass player and POND front-man Nicholas Allbrook.

Yesterday, Tame Impala was also nominated for 2 GRAMMY Awards including 'Best Alternative Album' and 'Best Rock Song' for the single "Lost In Yesterday." This marks Parker's third album nomination in the Alternative category, previously having been nominated for 'Currents' and 'Lonerism.' The 2021 GRAMMY Awards will take place on January 31st on CBS.

Australian artist, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Earlier this year, he released his latest album, a deep reflection on the passage of time - The Slow Rush. "'The Slow Rush' is an extraordinarily detailed opus," said Pitchfork. "I have to marvel that all this sound and history comes from Parker alone, picking every string and twisting every knob." His last album, Currents (Interscope) was released in 2015 earning him a second GRAMMY nomination, RIAA Gold-certification and word-wide commercial success. The New York Times labeled it a "a tour de force" and Pitchfork said, "nearly every proper song on 'Currents' is a revelatory statement of Parker's range and increasing expertise as a producer, arranger, songwriter, and vocalist while maintaining the essence of Tame Impala." NPR noted, "[Parker] advocates for constant reinvention... That commitment to evolution helps make Tame Impala an unlikely but worthy candidate for major stardom."

He first toured the U.S. in 2010, playing small clubs for crowds of 200. A handful of trips to the U.S. later and thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has gone on to headline festivals and theaters around the world and released four full length albums - Innerspeaker, Lonerism , Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar and more.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You