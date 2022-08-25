Talii Debuts New Single 'More Than Friends'

Rising artist and songwriter Talii has released a brand new single titled "More Than Friends."

The new song unleashes a brand new era for Talii with a fresh sonic edge as she gears up for the release of a string of upcoming singles. A sultry R&B track lined with hard-hitting Afrobeats and graced with Talii's lush, emotive vocal, the song confronts vulnerability in ways Talii hasn't before explored in her lyricism. On the track, she describes:

"'More Than Friends' actually started as a vocal sample that, my boyfriend/producer, Gbliz and I created. Phil Mango (of Luxury Lane) took the sample and added this amazing afrobeats bounce to it. More than friends is bringing the listener in on a conversation going on with a friend and I. She's been venting about her toxic boyfriend, meanwhile, I'm insinuating that I can treat her better ("we could be more than friends"). It's the first time I've ever shared my queer side in a song before so it's nerve wracking yet freeing. I feel like the persona I take on in the song is a little more confident than I am when it comes to flirting with women lol but it was fun to embody that for this song."

"More Than Friends" is the follow-up to Talii's early 2022 release, "Scars In the Dark," which led to a collection of tracks titled ...Songs To Feel To, which dropped summer 2022. 2011 saw Talii release single "Pointless Numbers," a deeply personal track delving into the intricacies of mental health struggles. In 2020, Talii was named one of SoundCloud's March 2020 'Artists To Watch,' a prestigious title showcasing her fast rise and growing momentum.

2020 also saw Talii release arresting new single "Good To Be Bad," of which Billboard said "finds the singer tapping into her inner-vixen." The song's mesmerizing video featured seductive choreography and electric female energy cloaked in a veil of spirituality, bringing the song to towering new heights.

"Good To Be Bad" was the follow-up to Talii's 2019 body-positive single, "Thickness," which landed a spot on Spotify's 'Fresh Finds: The Wave' playlist. Previous single "Front Seat" pulled influence from Talii's Trinidadian heritage with a meticulous blend of pop/R&B set against a rhythmic dancehall infusion.

Born into a family of diversely talented musicians and performers, Talii wasted no time exploring her musical path. She began singing at age 3 and started playing piano and writing songs by age 7. Based in Orlando, Talii made her artist debut in July 2018 with track "Lost," which was produced by G.Bliz (Teyana Taylor, John K, Darion Ja'Von). Talii later followed with "Mouth," an addictive track that puts a playful twist on Talii's signature smooth R&B-meets-soul style.

Telling stories rooted in authentic experiences and bolstered by her smooth and soulful vocal, Talii is a trailblazer in the neo-soul / R&B lane. With support growing on all fronts, including love from the artist community with Pink Sweat$ and John K both showing support, Talii is not slowing down. Be on the lookout for more to come in 2022.

