Talia Mar Releases 'Self-Portrait'

She's the voice behind radio anthems 'Stay The Night' (with Sigala) and Sweet Lies (with Nathan Dawes) but now Talia Mar is going it alone and has released self-worth anthem

Self-Portrait.

The video, directed by Kassandra Powell, sees Talia reflect on herself through a series of mirrors, glass, crystals and TV screens - acting as a metaphor for when a toxic relationship can make you not recognise who you've become and remembering you need to put yourself first and not lose sight of the bad bitch you really are.

She said:

"I really love it because of the sentiment. It's an anthem but it has a heartfelt end to it, so you can get the feels. Self-love moments are the most important. That's where I am right now mentally."

A Brit school graduate, Talia is an artist, creator and performer. With an audience of over 3.8million followers across social platforms she has an already loyal fanbase (Martians as they've affectionately nicknamed themselves). She started posting to YouTube around 6 years ago and has amassed over a million followers on the platform with over 100million views.

She was the guest vocalist on Sigala's hit Stay The Night - and performed the track with him at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Talia has also featured on 'Sweet Lies' with Nathan Dawes and 'Good On You' with Alex Hobson.

Alongside her musical talents, Talia is an avid gamer and streamer. She has a dedicated channel for her gaming and regularly hosts gaming parties on her twitch account She has also taken on ambassadorial roles for brands such Amazon Prime, Samsung, and JBL and has collaborated with footwear brand Koi creating a vegan leather shoe range.

Watch the new music video here: