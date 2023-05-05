Taleban Dooda Release Emotional New Single 'Going Global'

It's the latest single from Dooda as he gears up to release a new project this summer.
Breakout East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the poignant new single "Going Global."
Melodic, laid back and full of raw truth, the unfiltered track speaks to the up-and-comer's lofty ambitions while delivering the poise and raw talent to back it up. It's the latest single from Dooda as he gears up to release a new project this summer.
"I told my mom I goin' global, she ain't believe me, 'til she see her baby boy on the TV," the 20-year-old spits over sweet acoustic guitar picking and an intricate down-beat tempo. "Say her friend just called, her son wanna be just like me - I say tell her no he don't, 'cause this ain't what he want ... it's the same as when you die, you all alone." Hard-hitting and intimate, "Going Global" doubles as Dooda's account of starting out in the rap game.
The new track arrives soon after the soulful "Mind of a Maniac" and "Major Pain," another introspective track full of emotion and diaristic lyrics. It was preceded by "Come After Me" and the Step Wit A Passion mixtape, which dropped in late 2022 and boasted the hit single "If It Happen It Happen." That project followed Dooda's other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back. Prior to that, he dropped a series of singles including "Foreigns & Trackhawks," "Sunset," and "Call 100 Times."
Now, with "Going Global," Dooda continues to bravely share his thoughts and fears while crafting an arresting and infectious anthem that demands to be heard.
|
Photo Credit - Nick Green