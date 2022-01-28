Take A Chance On ABBA MANIA At The State Theatre

The world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert returns to State Theatre on February 12th!

ABBA MANIA formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish 'Supergroup' to their millions of fans, old and new!

ABBA MANIA has previously grossed over Aus $1 million at the box office in Sydney, Australia. The show has ventured to France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia and South Korea as well as touring the UK extensively.

ABBA MANIA are currently touring the USA for the 8th time with 30 shows over 6 weeks including a prestigious date in the Smith Centre, Las Vegas. It's a very exciting time for all things ABBA as there is talk of an ABBA reunion concert in 2018 and a sequel to the hit movie Mamma Mia.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly ten years and enjoyed nine UK number 1 hits. At their height they became Sweden's highest export earners, amazingly, outselling Volvo cars. Sadly, in the early eighties, they decided to go their separate ways, but their music lives on. 'ABBA Gold' was continuously in the Album Charts throughout the nineties and is one of the biggest selling albums ever.

ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA's sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. ABBA MANIA is not only for life long, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see 'ABBA' live. Hits include 'Dancing Queen', 'Waterloo', 'Mamma Mia', 'The Winner Takes it All', 'Super Trouper', 'Fernando', 'Take A Chance On Me' and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide.

If you're looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained by the best music ever, then call the box office at 610-252-3132 or visit www.statetheatre.org!

Show time is 7:30PM. Tickets are $29 and are on sale now. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. State Theatre Memberships begin at $75 for one year. For questions, or to purchase through the Box Office, please contact 610.252.3132, hours are Monday thru Friday 10AM to 4PM.