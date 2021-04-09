TYSON Soars Over London on Pink Dragon in 'Tuesday' Video

Today, rising UK singer TYSON releases a video for new single "Tuesday" off her debut EP, Pisces Problems, due out on April 30, 2021 via LMP Recordings.

Following the Annie Mac endorsed "Red Handed," TYSON drops her latest single "Tuesday" today, along with a stunning new video. Poised to be a post-lockdown summer anthem, "Tuesday" is another celestial collaboration with producer and childhood pal Oscar Scheller, mixed by Kieran Hebden. TYSON's signature vocals are paired with ethereal melodies, cascading over a woozy R&B beat.

Tyson says on the track: "The song is about that sweet part at the beginning of a relationship when you can't get enough of each other. That safe happy feeling, you can't get enough of that either."

Directed by the BAFTA nominated director Akinola Davies, TYSON soars over London on a pink dragon in the accompanying visual, floating through a hazy twilight sky illuminating the city below. TYSON and dragon circle the brutalist icon Trellick Tower, before dressing up for the evening and making their way across the city.

"I loved making this video," says TYSON. "Originally, I was adamant not to have a love story, to contrast the sweet lyrics. But I guess it is a kind of love story in the end...one between me, my giant fluffy friend and my hometown."

"Akinola has a genius imagination, and you can see that come to life in the video, it's a full fantasy world. It was a team effort - everyone came together to make such an ambitious idea work with the resources we had, and that's another reason I love it so much."

Watch the video here: