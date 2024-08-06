TR/ST Shares 'Dark Day' Single Ahead of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TR/ST, the musical project of producer, singer, and artist Robert Alfons, is set to release its new album Performance on Sept 13th via Dais Records. Ahead of the release, the new single "Dark Day", produced by Cecile Believe and Nightfeelings, has arrived.

On the track, Alfons said “I think there's something in the song about the flashes that come to you when you try to fall asleep, flashes that show you where you have unfinished business. It was such a pleasure working with Cecile Believe and Nightfeelings on production for this track.”

Additionally, TR/ST has announced North American tour dates in October and November; tickets on sale Friday August 9th 10am local time [all dates listed below].

Weaving an entirely unique sonic tapestry, Alfons has been captivating audiences with his dynamic vocals, emotive lyrics, and late night sensuality for over a decade now. Recorded in Los Angeles, the songs on new album Performance seethe with dread, lust, reckoning, and abandon, backlit by the light pollution of a thousand dead end city streets. Alfons co-produced the collection with versatile composer and producer Nightfeelings, achieving a thick, smoky balance of eerie synths, fog machine low end, and bruised, crooning voice.

The title alludes to a friend’s offhand remark about Alfons’ intrinsically performative nature. The music moves between beauty and bitterness, anthem and anguish, the sound of melancholia gone massive. Track after track, Alfons wields pop dynamics and brooding production wizardry like a weapon, spiraling through a roll call of hits. Throughout, there’s a sense of emotional turmoil elevated to strange heights, stained by guilt and ghosts and the memory of those wronged and those still unforgiven.

As a world unto itself, Performance is persuasive, immersive, and intoxicating, at the threshold of stirring and disturbing. Alfons’ voice is the anchor in the storm, singing a collage of impressions and confessions with a smeared, stream of consciousness logic. He’s both observer and instigator, performer and playwright, liberated by the stage and the night.

Performance Tracklist:

1 - Soon

2 - Regret

3 - All at Once

4 - The Shore

5 - Boys Of LA

6 - Clowned

7 - Dark Day

8 - Performance

9 - Warp

TR/ST Live Dates:

Sep 5: Mexico City, MX - Auditorio BB

Sep 30: Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

Oct 2: Krakow, PL - Kamienna

Oct 3: Warsaw, PL - Progresja

Oct 6: Munich, DE - Rote Sonne

Oct 7: Cologne, DE - Gebaude 9

Oct 10: Antwerp, BE - TRIX

Oct 11: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Oct 12: Paris, FR - L’Olympia

Oct 15: Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Oct 17: Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan

Oct 18: Oslo, NO - Parkteatret

Oct 19: Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

Oct 23: London, England - Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)

Oct 31: Washington, DC - The Atlantis

Nov 1: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Nov 2: Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Nov 3: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Nov 6: Montreal, QC - SAT

Nov 7: Toronto, ON - Phoenix

Nov 8: Chicago, IL - Metro

Nov 10: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Nov 12: Denver, CO - Summit

Nov 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

Nov 15: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Nov 16: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

Nov 17: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Nov 20: San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Nov 21: Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Nov 22: Los Angeles, CA - Novo

Nov 23: San Diego, CA - Modernwav

Photo Credit: Brent Goldsmith

