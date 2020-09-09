TOMMY MARZ Releases New Single 'Summer Bummer'

His new EP is coming September 23.

Singer/songwriter Tommy Marz has released his new single "Summer Bummer" today, marking the first original song to be released off his forthcoming EP, Chasing Light, due out September 23rd. As summer has now unofficially come to an end, Marz decided to use the music video for the song as a commemorative sendoff by featuring footage from fans showing how they spent the abnormal summer of 2020 - PRESS HERE to watch.



"This song started off as me wanting a John Mayer-type love song (or anti-love song) of my own," shares Marz. "But the song started to take on a new meaning during this quarantine summer. I started wondering how people were spending their summers. So, I asked fans and followers on the socials to send in video clips and photos of how they spent their time during all of this. As I went through the submissions, I was amazed and intrigued by everyone's experiences. It was such a pleasure to put this video together. Even though the summer of 2020 may not be remembered as one of the greatest of all time, I will fondly remember watching the footage of people around the world sharing a piece of their lives with me. Now I get to share those moments with all of you!"

"Summer Bummer" follows the release of Marz's quarantine version of the Stealers Wheel classic "Stuck In The Middle With You," the opening track of the forthcoming EP which features an at-home music video showcasing his musical talent performing guitar, drums and bass. PRESS HERE to watch. Chasing Light, featuring 5 original songs, is Marz's first solo independent EP in over six years. All original tracks were written and produced by Marz, who also performs all of the instrumentation, with additional production from Jason Tucker. Though rooted in alt-rock, Chasing Light reveals a more singer-songwriter side of Marz, who found inspiration for the material from artists such as John Mayer and Harry Styles. Chasing Light is available for pre-order now at all DSPs - PRESS HERE. Full track listing below.

Tommy Marz first began his solo career in 2011 with a cover of George Michael's "Faith" that took off after Michael tweeted the video to his followers. His debut original single "I Want You" was released in 2012 with his first solo album Play. Listen. Rewind. Repeat. issued in 2013. Tommy's most recent release was a version of Puddle Of Mudd's hit song "Blurry" in 2019 that features legendary 90s hip-hop/pop group P.M. Dawn. The Detroit native, who's been performing in bands since 2004, also fronted the eponymous Tommy Marz Band between 2012-2018. The alt-rock trio released two albums (Bringing Alpha [2015] and Seventy-One Trips Around The Sun [2018]), which both charted on the iTunes top 30 rock chart, toured alongside artists such as Fuel, Scott Stapp, The Dan Band and Scott Weiland, and received media praise and support from the likes of National Rock Review, Elmore Magazine, All Access Music, Daytrotter, Skope Magazine and more.

Listen to "Summer Bummer" below.

CHASING LIGHT TRACK LISTING

1. Stuck In The Middle With You

2. Lullaby Summer (Intro)

3. Summer Bummer

4. Chasing Light

5. Stray

6. Lady Magic

