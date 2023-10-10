TIFFY Unleashes Biting Indie-Punk Single 'In Jest'

Asian-American artist TIFFY will release her debut full length album So Serious Nov. 3 via Totally Real Records / Dollhouse Lightning. Already making waves with two acclaimed EPs, Tiffany Sammy’s forthcoming collection is a stirring coming-of-age narrative outlining the tumultuous path through social media, social disconnection, heartbreak and the drive for achievement.

Lead single “Don’t Take It Personally” earned acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar Girl Magazine and more. Today, she unleashes the anthemic new album track “In Jest”. Arriving a howl and a wink, the song is built around a chewy riff and the act of taking the piss without getting too hurt about it.

Currently Boston-based, Sammy grew up in California and fell in love with the crunchy and catchy rock that dominated ‘90s radio airplay. Her hook-loaded confessional songwriting recalls the dusky, kaleidoscopic musical approach of indie rock contemporaries Speedy Ortiz and Jay Som with irresistible melodies that harken to peak-era Weezer.

Heavily influenced by bedroom pop and punk rock distilled through her compositional magic, TIFFY has arrived with So Serious—a monumental record that’s the most potent realization yet of her uniquely self-established “soft punk” genre.

With countless shows under her belt, establishing herself as a formidable live presence in the Boston and New England music scenes, TIFFY will kick off a national US tour this fall with appearances in NYC, Boston, Providence and more.

