TIANNA ESPERANZA Releases Debut Album 'Terror

Alongside the release of Terror, Tianna shares the music video for the album's newest single "Buy You A New Attitude."

Feb. 17, 2023  

As heard on five acclaimed singles released over the past year, Tianna Esperanza embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond years. Today (Feb. 17), she releases her long-awaited BMG debut album, Terror.

The album comes in the midst of Esperanza's North American run of dates with Mick Flannery, including an album release show tonight at Los Angeles' Hotel Cafe. See below for the full itinerary. Esperanza also recently performed as part of Paste Sessions.

With a sultry voice and flair for fashion, Esperanza creates compelling music inspired by legendary artists such as Nina Simone, Public Enemy, and Gil Scott-Heron. Esperanza also happens to be the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma ("Palmolive") McLardy, who founded the London-based 1970s all-girl punk band The Slits and later played with The Raincoats.

Terror is a cathartic balance of both darkness and light, where Esperanza sings about her lowest moments and the unbridled hope that has come from processing them. Throughout, her masterful wordplay and range of vocal styles conjures an introduction that is strong and impactful. "I wanted to honor every part of me," Tianna says of Terror. "I knew that I had a story, and for a lot of artists their debut album can be autobiographical."

On the project's title track, Esperanza sings in great detail about the peaks and valleys of her life to date. From the grief of losing her sibling to the tragedy of sexual assault, she goes the distance with her art. "In some ways, 'Terror' is just scratching the surface, but in other ways it's letting it all out," she admits of the track. "It's scary starting your career like this, and I feel like I'll be talking about that song for a very long time."

Last month's release of album track "Lone Child" featuring Valerie June followed Esperanza's earlier singles "Three Straight Bitches From Hell," "Princess Slit and the Raincoat Prince" "Lewis" and "Terror."

Watch the new music vidoe here:

Listen to the new album here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Tiësto has shared his own one-of-a-kind spin on “Renaissance” the title theme from season two of HBO’s Emmy-winning series, THE WHITE LOTUS, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Written by Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, “Renaissance” is the first remix of the hit, with Tiësto’s version already popular.
Highly anticipated by his legions of fans, Andrew Rayel’s ‘Lifeline’ album limelights the incredible versatility – and the innate musicality – of its creator. Flaunting his melodic prowess across eighteen tracks (from lead trance track ‘Alone’ to ‘All Falls Down’ with Florentin & Kyle Anson and three other never-heard-before songs).
With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderheym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences.
Garnering a substantial buzz with his 2018 debut, Just To Be Ironic, while he was still a teenager, Newport continued the paramount success with his EP’s Tommy Gun, Ultra Mango and Liquid. Now, unveiling his sophomore album Glasshead, the new 10-track release is demonstrative of the artist's growth since his debut album.

February 16, 2023

Five-piece indie outfit The Hails unveil their next single “Breathless,” and set a run of upcoming tour dates supporting The Happy Fits. Dreamily sliding from a leisurely guitar-driven stroll into a swanky groove, “Breathless” tier by tier climbs in intricacy until a sharp, punctuated ending on an exhale.
February 16, 2023

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
February 16, 2023

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Andi Mack”) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (“Big Shot”) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (“Mulan”) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (“Grown-ish”) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story”), and more.
February 16, 2023

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
February 16, 2023

HBO Max has ordered the eight-episode drama DUSTER to series from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan. The series stars Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Rachel Hilson as Nina, Josh Holloway as Jim, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.
