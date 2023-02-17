TIANNA ESPERANZA Releases Debut Album 'Terror

As heard on five acclaimed singles released over the past year, Tianna Esperanza embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond years. Today (Feb. 17), she releases her long-awaited BMG debut album, Terror.

The album comes in the midst of Esperanza's North American run of dates with Mick Flannery, including an album release show tonight at Los Angeles' Hotel Cafe. See below for the full itinerary. Esperanza also recently performed as part of Paste Sessions.

With a sultry voice and flair for fashion, Esperanza creates compelling music inspired by legendary artists such as Nina Simone, Public Enemy, and Gil Scott-Heron. Esperanza also happens to be the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma ("Palmolive") McLardy, who founded the London-based 1970s all-girl punk band The Slits and later played with The Raincoats.

Alongside the release of Terror, Tianna shares the music video for the album's newest single "Buy You A New Attitude."

Terror is a cathartic balance of both darkness and light, where Esperanza sings about her lowest moments and the unbridled hope that has come from processing them. Throughout, her masterful wordplay and range of vocal styles conjures an introduction that is strong and impactful. "I wanted to honor every part of me," Tianna says of Terror. "I knew that I had a story, and for a lot of artists their debut album can be autobiographical."

On the project's title track, Esperanza sings in great detail about the peaks and valleys of her life to date. From the grief of losing her sibling to the tragedy of sexual assault, she goes the distance with her art. "In some ways, 'Terror' is just scratching the surface, but in other ways it's letting it all out," she admits of the track. "It's scary starting your career like this, and I feel like I'll be talking about that song for a very long time."

Last month's release of album track "Lone Child" featuring Valerie June followed Esperanza's earlier singles "Three Straight Bitches From Hell," "Princess Slit and the Raincoat Prince" "Lewis" and "Terror."

Watch the new music vidoe here:

Listen to the new album here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez