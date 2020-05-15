THE SH-BOOMS to Perform Live Set And Q&A For Illigal Mezcal's Musician's Breakfast Series

Orlando, FL garage-soul outfit The Sh-booms will be performing a live-streamed set on Saturday, May 16, followed by a Q&A, as part of Illegal Mezcal's Musician's Breakfast, a raw kitchen counter acoustic series digitally bringing artists + their music from their home to yours.

The session will begin at 2pm est tomorrow, on Illegal Mezcal's Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/ilegalmezcal.

In anticipation of tomorrow's live stream, the band has curated an eclectic Musician's Breakfast Playlist of some of their favorite songs, which is now streaming on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6xTu68wlCaWBd3Pm7TyKaN'si=wpEu0E4TSLiERPYSAkhLLw.

Bassist Al Ruiz says, "Ilegal Mezcal's Musician's Breakfast series was started as a way to close the distance between artists with intimate kitchen performances and live question and answer sessions after. The Sh-Booms are excited to be featured in Episode 11 of series, performing "Outlaw", "Sin and the City", and a cover of Echo & The Bunnymen's "The Killing Moon."

"Getting out and playing is just our favorite part of being a band, and while we can't do that for now, we are really excited that Ilegal had us over to play a few."

The Sh-booms critically-hailed release The Blurred Odyssey Tour is out now.

Since their 2011 inception, The Sh-Booms have become kind of a thing in their native scene and beyond. They've been tapped to share the stage with names like The Roots, Of Montreal, Talib Kweli, KRS-One, Jacuzzi Boys, Budos Band, Big Freedia, Lee Fields, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and The B-52's (whom the band toured with in 2017 and 2018). They've also been featured on NPR, while their music has made its way onto shows like CW's Supergirl.

"Leon The Hustler," the first single off The Blurred Odyssey was dubbed none other than the "Coolest Song In The World" by Little Steven's Underground Garage, while outlets such Flood Magazine, PopMatters, Spill Magazine and others raved about the album.

Since powerhouse singer Brenda Radney joined in 2015, the band's course has been locked, their date with destiny set. She was signed to Justin Timberlake's Tennman label, even appearing on his album, The 20/20 Experience, Pt. 2. But after clicking with band leader Al Ruiz while recording separately in the same studio, she jumped aboard The Sh-Booms to turn this train into a true locomotive. After the release of their 2016 Usage Fee EP and a countless number of shows in the Southeast, the 10 songs along The Blurred Odyssey were produced by Grammy-nominated Alan Armitage (AA Villain) over an 18-month span that cemented the band as a tight-knit unit. That chemistry achieved is where The Sh-Booms are now, and The Blurred Odyssey is their testament.

Although a soul band through and through, the grease and bite they've been picking up in the years leading up to this big step out have been forged in the bad company of punk and garage bands. From that underground now rises a new hurricane of big orchestration, maximum stomp and fresh intent. It's a little ache and a lot of party all wrapped up in a wrecking ball.





