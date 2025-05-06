THE ORCHESTRA Starring Members of Electric Light Orchestra And More Comes To Patchogue Theatre In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Orchestra starring Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II Former Members; Blue Skies Forever Tour at Patchogue Theatre on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 7:30pm.

Blending classic rock with lush orchestration, The Orchestra continues the legacy of Electric Light Orchestra with electrifying live shows across the globe. Featuring former members of ELO and ELO Part II—the group formed after the original ELO disbanded to carry on its symphonic rock sound—The Orchestra delivers powerful, pitch-perfect performances of beloved hits like Mr. Blue Sky, Evil Woman, Don't Bring Me Down, and Livin' Thing.

Tickets are $50 - $80, including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11638418

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10:00AM.

