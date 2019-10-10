THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY Currently in Rehearsals for Upcoming East Coast Dates

The Immediate Family is currently in rehearsals in Los Angeles, preparing for their upcoming tour on the east coast. The band, featuring Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and Steve Postell (guitar and vocals), brings together some of the most recorded, respected and sought-after players in modern music. Their work can be heard on albums from Jackson Browne, David Crosby, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Warren Zevon and many, many, many more.

They will be performing on Long Island, October 24 at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville, NY, followed by three nights, October 25-27, at the legendary Iridium in NYC, which they performed at last year to a sold-out crowd.

Fresh out of the studio working on the follow-up album to the acclaimed LP Honey Don't Leave L.A., the Immediate Family's set list will include new songs from the upcoming album, select cuts from Honey Don't Leave L.A., as well as classic tracks penned by Kortchmar, such as Don Henley's "Dirty Laundry," "All She Wants to Do Is Dance" and "New York Minute," and Jackson Browne's "Somebody's Baby" and "Shaky Town," as well as "Werewolves of London," which Waddy Wachtel co-wrote and produced with the late Warren Zevon.

"It's always great coming back to the east coast and performing in New York," stated Danny Kortchmar. "Our audiences have always been great, really responsive and appreciate our music. We are looking forward to seeing our friends and fans again and sharing some of our new tracks with them."





Related Articles View More Music Stories