THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY Announce Self-Titled Debut Album

The Immediate Family will be releasing their highly anticipated full-length, self-titled album on August 27th via Quarto Valley Records. Produced by the band, the new album features twelve original songs plus two bonus tracks: live versions of the Danny Kortchmar/Jackson Browne collaboration "Somebody's Baby" and Warren Zevon's "Johnny Strikes Up the Band." The first single/video, "Fair Warning," will be released in July.

Recorded over three days at Jackson Browne's studio in Los Angeles, the new album kicks off with a blast of electric guitars with the lead track "Can't Stop Progress." The fiery three-guitar interplay intertwines throughout the rest of the album on songs like "Fair Warning," "Time to Come Clean," and "Turn it up to Ten." The band's love of rock 'n roll's roots surfaces in the funky, bluesy tones of "Slippin' and Slidin," "Everything That's Broken," and the Brill Building-esque "Damage."

This iconic supergroup have played together for decades but never as their own band. Known for their long, illustrious careers backing up Hall of Fame artists such as James Taylor, Keith Richards, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Stevie Nicks and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, guitarists Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, drummer Russ Kunkel, and bassist Leland Sklar have come together, along with guitarist Steve Postell, to perform their own songs as The Immediate Family.

"We are very proud of the people we've gotten to work with," Kortchmar states, "but we're also thrilled to now be playing our own music." Wachtel concurs: "It's too wonderful for words. I didn't see this coming, and now I can't imagine it having not happened."

The release of The Immediate Family comes on the heels of two previous EPs, Slippin and Slidin' (which debuted at #6 on Billboard's Blue Chart) and Can't Stop Progress. The band will be touring in the Fall following the release of the new album. The initial dates are listed below with more shows to be announced.

Production continues on The Immediate Family documentary by filmmaker Danny Tedesco (The Wrecking Crew), expected to be released in 2022. The band also recently recorded new material at Henson Studios (formerly A&M Studios) in Los Angeles.