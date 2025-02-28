THE DRIVER ERA Release Double Singles 'Don’t Take The Night' and 'Can’t Believe She Got Away'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Powerhouse alt-pop duo THE DRIVER ERA, consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, have released “I Can’t Believe She Got Away.” The track is the second of a double single release, following on the heels of “Don’t Take The Night,” released Wednesday. Connecting with their massive global fanbase, the band gave their listeners the unique opportunity to vote on which single was released first after teasing the songs on the Australian leg of their global tour earlier this year. The U.S. leg kicks off on March 7th in Fort Lauderdale, FL with the band’s biggest production to date.

“Don’t Take The Night” takes center stage with glimmering synths that recall the energy from 70s disco before another Hall of Fame bassline gives the song its immensely danceable groove. Handclaps abound, and during the chorus Rocky and Ross sound ready to soundtrack a Starsky & Hutch dance-off. Meanwhile, “I Can’t Believe She Got Away,” showcases the band’s deft touch as producers, giving the instrumental layers upon layers of subtle sounds that add up to create the crunchy, soulful groove over which they lament: “I can’t believe she got away.”

Obsession, THE DRIVER ERA’s electrifying follow-up to 2022’s Summer Mixtape, marks a bold evolution in the band’s artistry. With sharp, relatable lyrics layered over moody textures and infectious rhythms, the album embraces a more introspective songwriting style while refining their signature sound. Spanning 11 tracks, Obsession dives into love, longing, and loss, weaving a compelling sonic journey filled with electrifying riffs, rich synths, and powerful percussion, making it THE DRIVER ERA’s most dynamic release yet.

“The Obsession era began sometime last year when we started to compile a lot of these songs on a note in our phones…We started to collect all these songs and more that we were really loving and named the folder ‘Obsession.’ It was the truth of the situation - we were literally obsessed making these songs and just spent hours and hours with lots of love poured into them,” shares the band. “‘Obsession’ is our entanglement with searching for love and trying to not fall too deep into these bad habits.”

Rocky and Ross, who handled the vast majority of the songwriting and production themselves, wanted to create something unimpeachable, something that honored the confidence they had been fostering since their early days in the pop supergroup R5. Finally, with Obsession, they have written the songs they’ve always heard in their head, with the confidence and maturity of artists who have been in this game for a long, long time.

The double singles follow the bouncy January release of “Same Old Story,” as well as singles “Touch,” a fiery, moody offering, “Don't Walk Away,” telling the story of a whirlwind romance, and the catchy “You Keep Me Up At Night.” All of these songs are featured on the upcoming album, and have given fans an early taste as to the versatile earworms they can expect from this new era of the band. THE DRIVER ERA have cemented their status as a dominant force in the alt-pop genre, with over 400 million global streams, 58 million YouTube views, and 28 million combined social media followers.

The duo are gearing up to bring their electrifying performances to stages worldwide this year with their highly anticipated The Driver Era: Obsession Tour. Produced by Live Nation, their massive 40+ city tour across North America kicks off on March 7 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and will journey through major cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland and more before a final hometown stop in Los Angeles, CA, at the Hollywood Palladium on July 18. Tickets can be found HERE.

THE DRIVER ERA live dates

March 7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

March 8 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

March 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

March 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

March 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center

March 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

March 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

March 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

March 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

April 5 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pal Norte

April 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias

April 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán

April 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154

May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall

May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

June 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

June 6 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

June 7 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 9 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

June 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

June 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

June 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA

June 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

June 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

June 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

June 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

June 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

July 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

July 9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

July 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

July 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

2024 also marked an impressive touring year for THE DRIVER ERA, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at Lollapalooza festivals in South America and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. In October, they concluded an expansive European tour, bringing their electrifying performances across the continent.

About THE DRIVER ERA

The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren’t new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man’ in 2018, they have amassed over 400 million global streams to date, 58 million YouTube views, and 28 million combined social followers. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, THE DRIVER ERA has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and featured on the covers of global magazines. Their studio albums are only one half of what makes THE DRIVER ERA special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between). In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer’ and more. He was featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan’s, “One Of Your Girls.”

Photo credit: @gracet0m

Comments