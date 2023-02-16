Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE DIRTY NIL Announce 2023 Co-Headlining North American Tour

Tickets are on-sale tomorrow, February 17 at 10:00AM ET.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Juno-award-winning Toronto rock trio The Dirty Nil have today announced a co-headline 2023 North American tour with Daniel Romano's Outfit.

The dates kick off June 1 in Ferndale, MI and include stops at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on June 22 and New York City's Bowery Ballroom on July 8. A full rundown can be found below and tickets are on-sale tomorrow, February 17 at 10:00AM ET available HERE.

Their last single, "Bye Bye Big Bear" marks The Dirty Nil's first new music since their impactful 2021 album f Art. On its back, the band got back on the road, electrifying increasingly packed venues and festival stages with their fiery brand of punk-tinged rock n roll.

The new single is the natural next step from f Art and their 2018 breakout Juno-Award-nominated LP Master Volume - the same blistering power chords, silky-smooth hooks, and oddly charming witticisms distilled into a more potent, harder-hitting product. It's also the first recorded outing with new bassist and backup vocalist Sam Tomlinson.

Having formed when the band members were still in high school in 2006, The Dirty Nil toured for years before releasing their first LP, Higher Power (Dine Alone). They have since released 2 additional albums and numerous EPs and singles, racking up over 30 million streams along the way. The Dirty Nil Luke Bentham (vox, guitar), Kyle Fisher (drums), and Sam Tomlinson (bass).

Photo Credit: Steph Montani



