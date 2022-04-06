THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Announces Upcoming Special

Comedy Central today announced The Daily Show with Trevor Noah's latest special Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary for Democracy. The half-hour special, premiering Thursday, April 21 at 11:30pm ET/PT, documents Jordan Klepper's journey from CPAC to Hungary to find out why the Hungarian right-wing government has become American conservatives' latest obsession. But is the only country in the EU labeled "partly free" really the future of American democracy? Jordan travels to this alt-right paradise in the middle of an election and humanitarian crisis to finger Hungary's pulse. Following air, the special will be available on Paramount+, The Daily Show's YouTube Channel, CC.com, Comedy Central Apps and VOD starting April 22.

The premiere comes on the heels of Jordan Klepper's last special, Emmy® and Directors Guild Award®-Nominated The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse - Into The MAGAverse which is the highest-rated and most-watched special produced by The Daily Show on YouTube to date, with 3.4M views and 48.2M watch time minutes. In addition, The Daily Show's short-form series "Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse" continues to drive viewers and create viral moments through Klepper's extensive coverage of Trump rallies and more with over 454M impressions. Playlist of recent videos available here.

The Daily Show is currently the #1 growing late night talk show on TV and #1 most engaging cable comedy show on social platforms with over 204M engagements, as well as 3.1B views and 6.8B social minutes consumed.

The show also has an audience of over 44M across social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube channel, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and @DailyShowDogs.

Jordan Klepper is Host, Executive Producer and Writer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary for Democracy. Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz serve as Executive Producers, with Ian Berger as Co-Executive Producer and Director. Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; and Abby Arora, Jocelyn Conn, Jessie Kanevsky, Brittany Radocha and Fiona Wozniak are Producers. Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jen Flanz, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman are Writers. Ari Pearce, Matthew Parillo and Michael Stanger are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.