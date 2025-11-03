THE CURE : THE SHOW OF A LOST WORLD Concert Coming to Cinemas Worldwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On November 1, 2024, The Cure released their widely acclaimed album Songs Of A Lost World. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed the record in full for the first and only time at London’s Troxy in front of an audience of 3,000. Now, fans will get to watch the whole show in cinemas worldwide before a physical Blu-Ray and DVD release in late December 2025. Screenings will take place worldwide December 11, 2025.

The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World is a remixed, recut, and 4K remastered film of that night’s whole 31-song show. Directed by Grammy-nominated Nick Wickham, with a new Dolby Atmos sound mix by Robert Smith. The film includes all 31 songs performed that night, featuring the complete live performance of Songs Of A Lost World and a special five-song set to celebrate 45 years of the Seventeen Seconds album.

The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World is being released via Lost Images, Polydor/Capitol Records, Mercury Studios and Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets at cinemas around the world will go on sale on November 20th at 2pm GMT/10am EST/6am PST. Further details are available here.

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury Festival four times, and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered one of the most influential bands to have ever emerged from the UK and will be playing live across Europe in Summer 2026.

The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World was produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice/guitar/6-string bass, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums/percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar/6-string bass and Perry Bamonte: Guitar/6-string bass/keyboard.

THE CURE : THE SHOW OF A LOST WORLD Tracklisting

Alone

And Nothing Is Forever

A Fragile Thing

Warsong

Drone:Nodrone

I Can Never Say Goodbye

All I Ever Am

Endsong

Plainsong

Pictures of You

High

Lovesong

Burn

Fascination Street

A Night Like This

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

At Night

M

Secrets

Play for Today

A Forest

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Close to Me

Why Can't I Be You?

Boys Don't Cry

Photo Credit: Tom Pallant