THE BACKSEAT LOVERS Announce North American Tour

Today, The Backseat Lovers Announce a 2021 North American tour. The dates kick off in their hometown of Provo, UT on July 23rd and continue through December. Highlights include the Bowery Ballroom in New York on August 12th, The Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 17th and The Basement East in Nashville on October 21st. They'll make several appearances at major festivals throughout the year including Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Ohana, Life is Beautiful and ACL Festival. Tickets are on sale this Friday, June 11th at 10am local. More information here.

In the two years following their high school graduation, The Backseat Lovers have self-released an EP, Elevator Days and a full-length debut, When We Were Friends which has accumulated over 55 million streams, led by the organic success of their single "Kilby Girl." The Backseat Lovers streaming success crossed over to alternative radio where they quickly entered the Top 20 led by early champions KKDO/Sacramento and Alt Nation, where "Kibly Girl" was a #1 most played song. A remarkable feat for any band, but especially one yet to be signed to a label home. Other supporters include Entercom's Alt stations WSFS/ WQMP/KVIL/KXTE/WRXL/KRBZ, iHeart WRFF/Philadelphia and their hometown station of KXRK.

Inspired by artists like Cage The Elephant and Radiohead, The Backseat Lovers (Joshua Harman, Jonas Swanson, KJ Ward & Juice Welch) have an electric, guitar-heavy live show. In addition to their radio success, the band has built a rabid grass-roots following. The Backseat Lovers are currently in the studio recording the follow up to their debut album.