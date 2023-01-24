Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Swim Camp Announces Tour with Maneka Ahead of New Album

Swim Camp Announces Tour with Maneka Ahead of New Album

Swim Camp has teased Steel Country by releasing two single.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Swim Camp, the Philadelphia based project of Tom Morris, announces a run of tour dates in support of his upcoming album Steel Country. Co-headlining with Maneka, the pair will play five dates throughout the northeast, with local support at each stop TBA. The tour kicks off on 3/2 in Boston and ends on 3/6 in Pittsburgh.

Swim Camp has teased Steel Country by releasing two singles; the dense and rich slowcore-leaning "Pillow" last November, and the thrashing, eerie "Dougie (For Sharyl)" earlier this month.

Morris recorded much of Steel Country in his home and in the Poconos to tape. "Say Hi" and "Everything" were recorded with Mark Watter (Alex G, Prince Daddy & The Hyena) of Headroom Studios, who also mixed the record.

Heather Jones (Sadurn, TAGABOW) of So Big Auditory mastered the record. Steel Country will be released 2/24 through Julia's War Recordings, the label curated by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water bandleader Douglas Dulgarian.

Swim Camp tour dates

3/2 - The Yellow Mailbox - Boston, MA
3/3 - Sundown Bar - Queens, NY
3/4 - Space 1026 - Philadelphia, PA
3/5 - Waldo's & Co - Gettysburg, PA
3/6 - Venia - Pittsburgh, PA

After releasing projects entitled Barlow Hill and Fishing in a Small Boat, Swim Camp's Tom Morris accumulated a reputation for measured, introspective alternative country that drew on bedroom recording traditions and the bucolic soundscapes of his native Pennsylvania. Now, on the project's forthcoming LP, Steel Country, Tom cranks up the distortion in a gentle nod to shoegaze that evokes senses of desolation and chaos that unfurl around him.

Tom's always been fascinated by visual signs of desolation, observing the abandoned century structures in his Philadelphia neighborhood and dreaming up stories of what they must have been. It's through this narrative practice of archiving that Tom explores figures outside of himself after dedicating Swim Camp to autobiography and confession.

Tom is a compulsory recorder, as shown by Steel Country's sixteen distinct tracks. Through snapshot stories alongside personal musings, Tom elaborates on the figure of the "steel country," a desiccated mummy of the prosperous network of settlements it once was in the heyday of industry.

Much like how the phrase "steel country" conjures up images of a derelict landscape past its glory days, the tracks on the album conjure up imagery of strained friendships, unhealthy dynamics, and nearly unrecognizable contexts that make you wonder: what happened here?

The alt-country and slow Americana styling that made Barlow Hill and Fishing in a Small Boat so resonant are still present on Steel Country, but rent asunder with the crashing power of shoegaze. By leaning into this pedalheaded rock, Steel Country bottles up some of the chaos of contemporary living into a digestible artifact.

At one level, chaos begets abandonment, as people flee disorder in search of some semblance of tidiness. But to Tom, there's spellbinding beauty in chaos, and Steel Country harnesses the power of it to do justice to experience.

Where previous records occupied the sonic midpoint between Hovvdy and Duster, Steel Country shares more in common with Jason Molina and Wednesday, using the poignant thrust of distortion to reckon with the hollowed-out shells of people, places, and memories.

At times, Tom returns to his diaristic bedroom roots, archiving his own emotions and experiences with a mature lens. Lead single "Pillow" commemorates a complicated but beautiful friendship that fades in the wake of circumstantial adjustments, with guitar lines that crackle overhead like a conflict-laden raincloud.

"Say Hi," one of a handful of tracks recorded with Mark Watter at Headroom Studio, is one of Tom's first forays into playing hard and heavy, recounting Tom's trouble keeping distance from an ex who hounded him well after the breakup, conjuring up reasons to reenter his life and wield influence.

At other junctures, Tom removes his experience from the equation altogether, preferring the intricate world of fantasy to explore emotional and cerebral tensions. With a prowess for succinct storytelling not unlike contemporary Alex G, "Dougie" is a character study of the loving f-up, whose steadfast support turns sinister in the blink of an eye.

"Line in Sand" observes Tom's target characters drowning in their feelings, each acting as a buoy to whom the other can lean on to stay afloat. They help each other draw soft boundaries, scrambling for gentle orderliness.

Tom recorded the bulk of Steel Country in his Philadelphia home and in the Poconos to tape. "Say Hi" and "Everything" were recorded with Mark Watter of Headroom Studios, who also mixed the record. Heather Jones of So Big Auditory mastered the record. Steel Country will be out on February 24th via Julia's War Recordings, the label curated by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water bandleader Douglas Dulgarian.

Photo: Sarah Phung



The Bobby Lees Announce North American Bellevue Tour Photo
The Bobby Lees Announce North American 'Bellevue' Tour
Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins…these are just a few of the punk icons who have shown support for Woodstock, NY based band The Bobby Lees. Sam Quartin [vocals, guitar], Macky Bowman [drums], Nick Casa [guitar], and Kendall Wind [bass] — make music that is punk in spirit and soul; unfettered and resolutely honest.
Sebastián Yatra Receives 10 Nominations at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Photo
Sebastián Yatra Receives 10 Nominations at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro
Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s Encanto also received an Oscar nomination and he performed the first song in Spanish at the Academy Awards. Sebastián Yatra’s multi-platinum album “Dharma” debuted at #1 on the Spotify Global Debut Chart (with +3.9 Billion streams at release & 9.9 Billion streams to date) and features 3 Top 50 Global singles.
Devon Church (Exitmusic) Announces New Album Photo
Devon Church (Exitmusic) Announces New Album
Devon Church has announced his new album Strange Strangers, and shared a video for lead single “Ephemera”. While Church’s previous group Exitmusic utilized widescreen atmospherics in service of tense dream pop, his solo endeavor places his earthy baritone front and center over world weary folk.
Oblivion Access Festival Announces 2023 Initial Lineup Photo
Oblivion Access Festival Announces 2023 Initial Lineup
Tim Hecker will also be performing a special show in the Austin Central Presbyterian Church with Justin Broadrick of Godflesh’s ambient project Final opening. There will also be a showcase co-presented with dark experimental label The Flenser with artists such as Have a Nice Life, Chat Pile, Planning for Burial, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share