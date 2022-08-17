Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sweden's Venerea Releases New Single 'Blind Faith' Off The Upcoming Full-Length 'Euro Trash'

The single "Blind Faith" appears on the band's upcoming full-length, 'Euro Trash,' out August 26.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Sweden's Venerea has released a new song. The single "Blind Faith" appears on the band's upcoming full-length, 'Euro Trash,' out August 26 via SBÄM Records. Pre-order 'Euro Trash' here.

'Euro Trash' - the diverse yet nostalgic album from Swedish skatepunks Venerea has been produced by Gustav Brunn of Atlas Losing Grip at the legendary Tambourine Studios in Malmö.

The singles "Blind Faith", "A Case Of Corona" and the summer anthem "Summer of 94" with guest appearances by Millencolin, Adhesive and more- have prepared punk rock fans for one of the most interesting albums of the year.

Venerea has toured throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and has shared stages with Bad Religion, NOFX and the like. The band's popular brand of melodic hardcore and dual guitar/dual vocal approach is instantly recognizable and the new tunes will stick like glue.

Venerea are storytellers. The new album is a collection of punk rock tales-- from humorous to political, including: the biography of an ex-drummer's wife. The story of their musical upbringing. The story of a refugee's father.

Venerea first rose to infamy during the Swedish mid-nineties punk boom, with genre-defining albums such as Both Ends Burning, Shake Your Booty and One Louder.

The next chapter begins on August 26th with the release of the new LP/CD 'Euro Trash' on Sbäm Records, filled to the brim with instant classic bangers.

The band's popular brand of melodic hardcore & dual guitar/dual vocal approach is instantly recognizable & the new tunes will stick like glue.

Listen to the new single here:




