Sweden's Beloved Child Star Oscar Stembridge Releases New Single HOLD ON ME

Sweden's favorite 11 year-old, Oscar Stembridge, has released his latest single "Hold On Me", available now on all digital platforms with a music video to follow.

"I loved the song since the first time I heard the demo in the studio," said Stembridge. "I felt like the lyrics captured the emotion behind feeling lonesome, but the uptempo beat brings a layer of positivity to the track. It makes you want to move!"

Watch the video here:

Co-written by Joel Gunnarsson and Tom Wiklund, "Hold On Me" is Stembridge's second release under Universal Music Sweden; the previous single being "Losing You".

Stembridge is the youngest artist in history to sign a label deal with Universal Music Sweden. Earlier this year, the talented singer-songwriter was nominated for a Kid's Choice Award for Sweden's Favourite Star. The young entertainer got his start by posting cover videos to YouTube, including his rendition of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" which got over 1.7 million views. Stembrige's artistry has even garnered compliments from legendary rock band QUEEN who shared Stembridge's cover of their hit song "Somebody to Love," on Facebook, noting that they, "love the next generation." The multi-instrumentalist plays piano, guitar, and drums while performing a wide range of musical styles from rock, pop, and reggae.

