Swayló Debuts Destination-Inspired Single 'Yucatán Dream'

Visionary artist and producer Swayló returns with a new single "Yucatán Dream". Releasing in-sync with the new moon cycle on February 25th, "Yucatán Dream" directly follows his most recent track "Ascension" that debuted last month.

Along the visceral journey of "Yucatán Dream," the listener is introduced to global sounds where Swayló incorporates traditional instruments into his production such as the flamenco guitars of Mexico, timbale drums from Latin America, steel drums from the Caribbean, and the djembe from Africa. A truly empowering and transcendental single, Swayló pays tribute to many different cultures on "Yucatán Dream" and brings together tribal, melodic, and groove rhythms that are meant to inspire feelings of love and acceptance within oneself and others.

Swaylo adds "Yucatán Dream" was "created to transport you to a free and sovereign place. One that honors our solidarity. A place full of dreams, exquisite white sand beaches, powerful deep jungles, and a portal to step into inner and outer dimensions. This song represents victory in sovereignty, love, and empowerment."

Widely-known as a multi-genre producer who fuses techno, house, and hyphy hip-hop breaks into his music, Swayló is heavily inspired by his rich cultural upbringing and his roots in New Mexico and Southern Africa, where he integrates world instruments in his production such as the Turkish Baglama, African Kalimbas, and the Dulcimer. His unique sound has caught the eye of industry heavyweights including ZHU, Nora En Pure, Jamie Jones, Chris Lake and has lit up festival stages across the US at the New Orleans' Voodoo Music & Arts Experience, Sundance Film Festival, Spring Awakening and Lake Shore Drive In.

Swayló is much more than your average producer and DJ. Born Noah De St. Croix Kessler, Swayló began his music industry journey as a promoter and talent buyer at C3 Presents and later moved over to Meow Wolf. He also creates unique and experimental events and experiences known as Swayló Nights. Boasting ibiza-style dance parties that begin with a mediation, and an all senses - tuning in and focused experience. Other important elements in the experience include art, workshops, nature, beautiful design, fashion and jewelry, ceremony, ritual, water activations, food and interactive activation experiences at every corner. Swayló Nights covered cities across the US in 2019 within NYC, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Austin and Denver.

Working to share the light and inspire empowerment in the listeners journey through the spiritual awakening with his music, "Yucatán Dream" is the next iteration of the Swayló sound and will be available on all streaming platforms Thursday, February 25th.

