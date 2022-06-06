Swae Lee & Diplo Release 'Tupelo Shuffle' From ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Swae Lee & Diplo drop new single "Tupelo Shuffle" featuring Gary Clark Jr. (who plays Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in the film) and Austin Butler (who give voice to Elvis Presley on the track and plays him in the film) from the ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack via House of Iona/RCA Records.

This latest release follows Doja Cat's melodic single "Vegas" - the visual for Doja's track is out now. The soundtrack is set to be released the same date as Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming film ELVIS, June 24th, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Named after Tupelo, Mississippi, "Tupelo Shuffle" holds great significance to both Swae Lee and Diplo as it's not only both of their hometowns, but the hometown of Elvis Presley as well. With that special connection, this single became a notable collaboration paying homage to a place both artists share with Elvis.

Elvis always held Tupelo very dear to his heart, giving back to his community and returning to raise money for underprivileged children when he was 21 years old. Tupelo was also the first place Elvis saw Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup performing "That's All Right" as a kid and from that point forward, Elvis looked up to him and his artistry.

To kick off the release of their latest single, Swae Lee & Diplo performed "Tupelo Shuffle" at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday. Diplo also debuted "Tupelo Shuffle" for the first time during his set at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango this Saturday.

ELVIS is an epic, big-screen spectacle from visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The soundtrack features Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.

Listen to the new single here:

Born in Inglewood, California yet raised in Tupelo, Mississippi, musician Swae Lee (born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown) first delved into music at around the age of 11, when he began experimenting with production, recording software, and learning how to mix audio. His added strength was in his vocals, as he learned early on that he carried a unique range, which put him in his own caliber of singers/rappers. He and his older brother Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown (known to the masses as Slim Jxmmi) formed the group Rae Sremmurd when Swae was twenty years old, galvanizing a fan base hooked on the group's smoothly rhythmic style and knack for certified bangers like "No Flex Zone" and their Number One single "Black Beatles."

As a solo force, Swae has established his own versatile discography with a sound that is undeniably and utterly his. Tracks such as French Montana's "Unforgettable" (which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100), the Grammy-nominated "Sicko Mode" with Travis Scott and Drake (which also landed at #1 on the Billboard charts) and his impressive list of writing credits (including the hook to Beyoncé's "Formation" which peaked at #10 on Billboard Hot 100) are all a testament to that versatility. His song "Sunflower" with Post Malone (off the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack) topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remained in the Top 5 for four months, with over one billion cumulative streams. It also is the highest charting song to ever land on a Spider-Man franchise soundtrack.

Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is legend on his own; a member of the now iconic Major Lazer, which most recently released Music Is The Weapon, their first album in five years; one third of LSD, the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over three billion times; and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose Platinum-certified "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

The eleven-time Grammy-nominated artist has worked closely with artists including Beyonce, The Weeknd, Madonna and Bad Bunny; continues to helm his own long-running label Mad Decent and tours the world over. In 2020, Diplo debuted his first country album, Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil-now certified Gold-as well as his first ambient album, MMXX.

Diplo has recently refocused his efforts on Higher Ground, the deep house imprint he launched in 2019. Earlier this year, he released a self-titled album, his first full length of electronic music in 18 years, to critical acclaim. The album features four US Dance #1s for Diplo and the label-"Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel; the Grammy-nominated SIDEPIECE collaboration "On My Mind;" "Looking For Me" with Paul Wolford and Kareen Lomax; and "Turn Back Time" with Sonny Fodera.

ELVIS is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis's (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Starring alongside Butler and Hanks, award-winning theatre actress Helen Thomson ("Top of the Lake: China Girl," "Rake") plays Elvis's mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh ("Moulin Rouge!" "Breath," "Hacksaw Ridge") portrays Elvis's father, Vernon, and DeJonge ("The Visit," "Stray Dolls") plays Priscilla.

Luke Bracey ("Hacksaw Ridge," "Point Break") plays Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett ("Hail, Caesar!") plays Dixie Locke, David Wenham ("The Lord of the Rings" Trilogy, "Lion," "300") plays Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. ("The Trial of the Chicago 7," "The High Note") plays B.B. King, Xavier Samuel ("Adore," "Love & Friendship," "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse") plays Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Also in the cast, Dacre Montgomery ("Stranger Things," "The Broken Heart Gallery") plays TV director Steve Binder, alongside Australian actors Leon Ford ("Gallipoli," "The Pacific") as Tom Diskin, Kate Mulvany ("The Great Gatsby," "Hunters") as Marion Keisker, Gareth Davies ("Peter Rabbit," "Hunters") as Bones Howe, Charles Grounds ("Crazy Rich Asians," "Camp") as Billy Smith, Josh McConville ("Fantasy Island") as Sam Phillips, and Adam Dunn ("Home and Away") as Bill Black. To play additional iconic musical artists in the film, Luhrmann cast singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Austin, Texas native Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton.

Oscar nominee Luhrmann ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!") directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The film's producers are Luhrmann, Oscar winner Catherine Martin ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!"), Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Toby Emmerich, Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced.

The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Mandy Walker ("Mulan," "Australia"), Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!"), production designer Karen Murphy ("A Star Is Born"), editors Matt Villa ("The Great Gatsby," "Australia") and Jonathan Redmond ("The Great Gatsby"), Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Thomas Wood ("Mad Max: Fury Road"), music supervisor Anton Monsted ("Australia," "Moulin Rouge!") and composer Elliott Wheeler ("The Get Down").

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, A Bazmark Production, A Jackal Group Production, A Baz Luhrmann Film, "Elvis" will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set to release in theaters in North America on June 24, 2022, and internationally beginning 22 June 2022.