Suwannee Spring Reunion Adds Greensky Bluegrass, Bela Fleck and The Flecktones, Sierra Hull
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) is thrilled to announce that Greensky Bluegrass, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Sierra Hull, Ghost Light, and Jon Stickley Trio are added to The 4th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion lineup along with a host of other acts. The festival takes place Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22 at SOSMP in Live Oak, FL.
Further additions to the 2020 lineup include Chatham County Line, Fireside Collective, Tony Furtado with Luke Price, Blueground Undergrass, The Grass Is Dead, Songs From The Road Band, Nation of Two, The Tania Elizabeth Experiment, Nikki Talley, Lee Hunter & The Gatherers, Ukelyptus, Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum, The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn, Two Foot Level, Nicholas Edward Williams, Habanero Honeys, The Hungry Monks, The Walker Brothers, The Dunehoppers, Jeff Bradley - Comedy + Cool Stuff, and Tania & The Magic Moon Traveling Circus.
Previously announced bands include Donna the Buffalo, Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs, The Duhks, Darrell Scott, Jim Lauderdale Band, Verlon Thompson, Shawn Camp Band, Roy Book Binder, Quartermoon, and Sloppy Joe.
Folks of all ages will make plans to gather during the forefront of spring at this gorgeous park and its mossy live oak laden grounds for this beloved festival tradition that features a range of music genres rooted in original music - Americana: Bluegrass, Newgrass, Folk, Singer/Songwriter, Blues, and more. Literally something for everyone!
For four days and nights this family-friendly festival is home to early morning sing-a-longs and night time musical pyrotechnics from the park's stellar cast of alumni and new favorites. There will be music on four stages and Suwannee Spring Reunion attendees will also enjoy music in the campground with jamming at Slopryland and the Bill Monroe Shrine as well as camp pickin' parties. Hands-on and performance workshops will be held throughout the weekend with a variety of artists set to perform.
Placing a strong emphasis on embracing the traditions that have made the park a national treasure, there will be a wide array of arts & crafts as well as an array of culinary delights ranging from healthy to decadent in the Vending Village. The park itself is a place where kids of all ages can remember why they fell in love with the magic mixture of sights, sounds, and sensations that constitutes a weekend of paradise that is the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.
Tickets are on sale now. See details at www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets/.
SOSMP is located between Jacksonville, Florida & Tallahassee, Florida about 30 minutes south of the Georgia State line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville and is host to a variety of events.
Suwannee Spring Reunion 2020 Lineup
Greensky Bluegrass
Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs
Donna The Buffalo
Sierra Hull
Ghost Light
Darrell Scott
Jim Lauderdale Band
Verlon Thompson
The Duhks
Jon Stickley Trio
Shawn Camp Band
Chatham County Line
Fireside Collective
Tony Furtado with Luke Price
Roy Book Binder
Blueground Undergrass
The Grass Is Dead
Songs From The Road Band
Nation of Two
The Tania Elizabeth Experiment
Nikki Talley
Lee Hunter & The Gatherers
Ukelyptus
Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum
The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn
Two Foot Level
Nicholas Edward Williams
Quartermoon
Sloppy Joe
Habanero Honeys
The Hungry Monks
The Walker Brothers
The Dunehoppers
Jeff Bradley - Comedy + Cool Stuff
Tania & The Magic Moon Traveling Circus
For more information, tickets, and to reserve camping, please visit www.suwanneespringreunion.com.