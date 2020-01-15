Suwannee Spring Reunion Adds Greensky Bluegrass, Bela Fleck and The Flecktones, Sierra Hull

Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) is thrilled to announce that Greensky Bluegrass, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Sierra Hull, Ghost Light, and Jon Stickley Trio are added to The 4th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion lineup along with a host of other acts. The festival takes place Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22 at SOSMP in Live Oak, FL.

Further additions to the 2020 lineup include Chatham County Line, Fireside Collective, Tony Furtado with Luke Price, Blueground Undergrass, The Grass Is Dead, Songs From The Road Band, Nation of Two, The Tania Elizabeth Experiment, Nikki Talley, Lee Hunter & The Gatherers, Ukelyptus, Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum, The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn, Two Foot Level, Nicholas Edward Williams, Habanero Honeys, The Hungry Monks, The Walker Brothers, The Dunehoppers, Jeff Bradley - Comedy + Cool Stuff, and Tania & The Magic Moon Traveling Circus.

Previously announced bands include Donna the Buffalo, Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs, The Duhks, Darrell Scott, Jim Lauderdale Band, Verlon Thompson, Shawn Camp Band, Roy Book Binder, Quartermoon, and Sloppy Joe.

Folks of all ages will make plans to gather during the forefront of spring at this gorgeous park and its mossy live oak laden grounds for this beloved festival tradition that features a range of music genres rooted in original music - Americana: Bluegrass, Newgrass, Folk, Singer/Songwriter, Blues, and more. Literally something for everyone!

For four days and nights this family-friendly festival is home to early morning sing-a-longs and night time musical pyrotechnics from the park's stellar cast of alumni and new favorites. There will be music on four stages and Suwannee Spring Reunion attendees will also enjoy music in the campground with jamming at Slopryland and the Bill Monroe Shrine as well as camp pickin' parties. Hands-on and performance workshops will be held throughout the weekend with a variety of artists set to perform.

Placing a strong emphasis on embracing the traditions that have made the park a national treasure, there will be a wide array of arts & crafts as well as an array of culinary delights ranging from healthy to decadent in the Vending Village. The park itself is a place where kids of all ages can remember why they fell in love with the magic mixture of sights, sounds, and sensations that constitutes a weekend of paradise that is the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.

Tickets are on sale now. See details at www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets/.

SOSMP is located between Jacksonville, Florida & Tallahassee, Florida about 30 minutes south of the Georgia State line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville and is host to a variety of events.

Suwannee Spring Reunion 2020 Lineup

Greensky Bluegrass

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs

Donna The Buffalo

Sierra Hull

Ghost Light

Darrell Scott

Jim Lauderdale Band

Verlon Thompson

The Duhks

Jon Stickley Trio

Shawn Camp Band

Chatham County Line

Fireside Collective

Tony Furtado with Luke Price

Roy Book Binder

Blueground Undergrass

The Grass Is Dead

Songs From The Road Band

Nation of Two

The Tania Elizabeth Experiment

Nikki Talley

Lee Hunter & The Gatherers

Ukelyptus

Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum

The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn

Two Foot Level

Nicholas Edward Williams

Quartermoon

Sloppy Joe

Habanero Honeys

The Hungry Monks

The Walker Brothers

The Dunehoppers

Jeff Bradley - Comedy + Cool Stuff

Tania & The Magic Moon Traveling Circus



For more information, tickets, and to reserve camping, please visit www.suwanneespringreunion.com.





