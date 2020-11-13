Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Superlove Self-Titled EP Out Today on Rude Records

Nov. 13, 2020  
Bristols exciting noise-pop band Superlove have released their brand new self-titled EP today via Rude Records.

The EP is 5 songs with a perfect harmony of pop rock sensibilities & deep hitting topics delivered with both charm and swagger to rival their peers.

"We are so excited to finally be able to release our debut EP into the world. These tracks definitely showcase every side of our bands musical style and hopefully it isn't too long until we can bring it on tour! Go stream, buy and enjoy!!" says the band

"Prepare to be blown away" Rock Sound

EP Tracklist:

01. I Love It

02. Life Is Great

03. THINK ABT U

04. Bruce

05. Untouchable

Stream HERE

The new EP follows their previous material which has garnered over 400,000 streams to date & found them fans within the alt rock scene after sharing stages with Roam, Dream State, Stand Atlantic & Vukovi.



