Sunset Rubdown Releases 'Candles' From ALWAYS HAPPY TO EXPLODE Album

"Candles" is arguably the most upbeat song on Sunset Rubdown's forthcoming album Always Happy To Explode coming out on Krug's label, Pronounced Kroog, on September 20th, 2024. Originally written in 2020 and posted to frontman Spencer Krug's Patreon page as part of his song-a-month collection, "Candles" initially flew under the radar for both Krug and subscribers alike. It started as a fun experiment in crafting a pop song, blending metaphors and abstraction to tackle the somber theme of aging and navigating a music industry that has become increasingly driven by streaming and social media metrics, a stark contrast to the industry's earlier days. Musically, the song is upbeat and catchy, creating an intriguing contrast with its reflective lyrics. At the time, Krug felt this juxtaposition was unusual enough to keep the song in his unreleased collection.

Three years later or so the newly reunited Sunset Rubdown discovered the song and unanimously agreed that the song slaps. "What is... 'slaps'?" Krug asked. To demonstrate, the band worked together to arrange a full-band version, featuring Camilla-Wynne on keyboards and vocals, Nicholas Merz on bass, Jordan Robson-Cramer on drums and percussion, and Krug on synth, vocals, and piano. As they recorded the new rendition, still dancey but now with a raw and raunchy edge, complete with harmonious keys and distorted bass, Krug thought happily to himself, "Ah, yes. Slaps." "Candles" was one of the most enjoyable songs to record for Always Happy To Explode, with the whole band grooving and nodding along in the control room as they listened back to what they'd done with it. Turns out you can make something that's happy and sad at the same time.

Coming together to record the new album had its challenges. Now spread over two countries, however, writing and recording together posed some logistical problems. They decided to meet at Krug's house on Vancouver Island to spend two weeks arranging and rehearsing, then decamp to an even smaller island, Gabriola, to record at a studio called The Noise Floor, under the guidance of producer/engineer Jordan Koop (Krug's now frequent collaborator.) Unfortunately, guitarist Michael Doerksen was unable to join this time around. Replacing him seemed unfathomable, so they decided to make a Sunset Rubdown record that has, for the most part, no electric guitar. (Did that just say no electric guitar?)

But being down a member was only the first hurdle. Next, Drummer Robson-Cramer tested positive for Covid upon arriving on the island, forcing him into isolation and thus over a week late to the band's very limited two weeks of jam time. At least, however, he was spared some of the arduous chore of collecting snow to melt for toilet-flushing water when the pipes froze and they had no running water for eleven days and (at peak) six adults and two toddlers in the house. At one point Merz said, "No thanks!" and disappeared for a few days, with the band not 100% on him necessarily coming back. But perhaps it was all for the best. With no time to overthink the songs and tweak them to death, the band ultimately arrived at the recording studio with an album that revealed itself as wanting to be a little more raw, a little more like four people acquainting and reacquainting with each other in real time, only to discover that they are very much a band. Recorded mostly live off the floor, their energy-and affinity-is palpable. Being a band is no easy feat, perhaps especially as members age and spread across the continent, but it certainly is a privilege. With Always Happy to Explode, Sunset Rubdown have made something that captures their gratitude and the energy of their joyous (and sometimes difficult) reunion.

The new record is composed of nine songs cherry-picked from demos that Krug has been posting to his Patreon page over recent years, with the songs in many cases being pared down from their previous incarnations, yet no less lush. Multi-instrumentalist Robson-Cramer mostly sticks to drums, Merz is on bass, and Wynne plays keyboard and Q~chord. Krug bounces between piano, synth and guitar to the tune of three songs apiece. Thrillingly, for the first time, the album features vocals from every member, with all four harmonizing (quite nicely) on the penultimate track, "Worm."

Thank you to everyone following me on patreon, for providing an encouraging place for me to demo these songs, and for your support, without which this album would likely not have been made. Xo-sk

Sunset Rubdown is a Canadian art rock band from Montreal, initially a solo project by Spencer Krug of Wolf Parade in 2005. The band soon expanded to include Camilla Wynne, Jordan Robson-Cramer, and Michael Doerksen. Known for their surreal, mythological lyrics and unique musical compositions, they released acclaimed albums such as Shut Up I Am Dreaming (2006) and Dragonslayer (2009), both of which earned Pitchfork's "Best New Music" distinction. Following their disbandment in 2009, Sunset Rubdown reunited in 2022, announcing a new album, Always Happy To Explode, set for release on September 20th, 2024. The current lineup features Spencer Krug, Camilla Wynne, Nic Merz, and Jordan Robson-Cramer.

