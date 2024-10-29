Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) Share New Track 'Brotherly'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunroof [Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones] have shared a new track, “Brotherly”, from their forthcoming album, Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 3, set for release on vinyl, CD and digitally via the Parallel Series of Mute on November 29, 2024.

Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 3 is a collection of nine improvised tracks, recorded using the duo’s Eurorack modular systems, and builds upon the self-imposed parameters laid out on their 2021 debut. With nothing pre-planned or rehearsed, each of the nine tracks were recorded using four channels (two each) with no overdubs. Explaining, “Our practice is more abstract than thematic. Every time we meet, we attempt a fresh start,” Miller and Jones arrived at each recording session with the spirit, energy and discipline of improvisation and recorded the tracks as live performances, with very little post-production work done once they were recorded.

Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones’ collaboration began in 1982 when Miller asked Jones to work with him on what became Depeche Mode’s Construction Time Again. After Depeche Mode had gone home for the day, the two would stay on to work on their own sessions, a practice that continues to this day. By the mid ‘90s Sunroof had become a remix project, reworking the likes of Can, MGMT, To Rococo Rot, Kreidler and Goldfrapp, amongst others.



In 2019, Miller and Jones were heading to a György Ligeti concert at the Barbican and beforehand the pair spent a couple of hours improvising with modular systems. Unusually, this time they decided to record the session and over a pre-concert meal, Gareth asked, “Are we actually going to make a record together before we die?”



The resulting album, Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 1 (2021) was followed by Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 2 (2023). Since 2021, Sunroof have been performing select live shows, at venues such as Café OTO (London), the London School of Economics, the Museum of Modern Electronic Music Frankfurt, Silent Green in Berlin, Ombra Festival (Barcelona), Oslo Cathedral, Golden Pudel (Hamburg), DG Kunstraum (Munich), and IKLECTIK (London), allowing their live performance to feed back into their recordings. Some of these recordings were released last year as a Bandcamp exclusive, Electronic Music Improvisations Live in London and Frankfurt.

Photo credit: Paul Heartfield

