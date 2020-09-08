SummerStage Anywhere Presents Rema with Patoranking and Sudan Archives Tonight

This series features the expansion of SummerStage Anywhere programming

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is continuing its free digital series SummerStage Anywhere with one-of-a-kind digital arts performances and live stream series with Amazon Music. This series features the expansion of SummerStage Anywhere programming into a digital series on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. Tonight's event will feature live performances from Rema, Patoranking and Sudan Archives on Amazon Music Twitch channel at 7:00PM ET on twitch.tv/amazonmusic

Rema is at the forefront of a generation of hitmakers taking African music around the world. He's been cosigned by a who's who of global publications and platforms, including Fader, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone which listed "Iron Man" among its best 50 songs of 2019. Patoranking is an award-winning Nigerian reggae· dancehall singer, songwriter and performing artist who was recently. named the Apple Up Next Artist in June 2020 and included in Barack Obama's Summer 2019 Playlist.

He has gained popularity and risen to prominence in the Nigerian music industry with his unique blend of dancehall and reggae music, and select african percussion lines. Violinist, singer, songwriter and producer Sudan Archives will release her debut album Athena this November on Stones Throw Records. With its unique blend of influences and styles, it is the definitive statement from a truly groundbreaking artist.

The SummerStage Anywhere live stream series with Amazon Music continues weekly on Tuesdays at 7:00PM EST on Amazon Music Twitch Channel through October 13. Missed a recent performance or conversation? You can keep up to date with all SummerStage Anywhere programming on the SummerStage YouTube channel.

