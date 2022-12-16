Subtronics Release New Album 'ANTIFRACTALS'

At the top of 2022, prominent bass music producer and performer Subtronics released his debut album FRACTALS which trended at #1 in the U.S. on Twitter on its release day and landed at #4 on Billboard Dance Charts.

To date, the album--which features collaborations with notable artists including Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Boogie T, and Sullivan King, among others--has amassed over 50 million streams. To close out the year, Subtronics (Jesse Kardon) has released ANTIFRACTALS, his follow-up album featuring VIP versions from himself and remixes from the likes of Virtual Riot, Peekaboo, Wooli, A Hundred Drums, and more. ANTIFRACTALS is out today, December 16 on Subtronics' very own label Cyclops Recordings.

Subtronics says, "'ANTIFRACTALS' is the follow-up VIP and remix album to 'FRACTALS' which dropped last year. It includes tons of VIPS by me and remixes from some of my favorite artists out there. I'm honored to have so many top-tier producers put their spin on my vision, it really means the world to me, and I'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of them. Over the last year, I have continued to evolve as an artist, so 'ANTIFRACTALS' has been an awesome journey for me to refine 'FRACTALS' even further. I think I like these versions better than the originals "

Alongside the release of ANTIFRACTALS, Subtronics will embark on a major national tour in the new year. Following his sell-out 55+ date headline FRACTAL Tour in 2022, Subtronics is bringing the next iteration of his live show with The ANTIFRACTAL Tour. It hits the road top of 2023 as a 24-date run, kicking off January 13 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Co-produced by Live Nation and Insomniac's Bassrush, Subtronics on his ANTIFRACTALS Tour will be bringing a new state-of-the-art audio/visual experience to stages across the U.S. from January to March, headlining some of the country's most legendary venues and arenas including Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Masonic Temple in Detroit, a double-header at the Armory in Minneapolis, and more.

The ANTIFRACTALS Tour is part of a multi-faceted deal that is one of a kind in the EDM space, encapsulating both national and international Live Nation properties across touring, curated events, and major festival plays globally. All tour dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now here.

Listen to the new album here:

SUBTRONICS: ANTIFRACTAL TOUR DATES

1/13/2023 Friday - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

1/14/2023 Saturday - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

1/19/2023 Thursday - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

1/20/2023 Friday - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

1/21/2023 Saturday - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

1/22/2023 Sunday - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

1/28/2023 Saturday - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

1/31/2023 Tuesday - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

2/1/2023 Wednesday - El Paso, TX - 11:11

2/3/2023 Friday - Austin, TX - Stubb's

2/4/2023 Saturday - Austin, TX - Stubb's

2/7/2023 Tuesday - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

2/8/2023 Wednesday - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

2/9/2023 Thursday - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

2/10/2023 Friday - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

2/11/2023 Saturday - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

2/15/2023 Wednesday - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2/16/2023 Thursday - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

2/17/2023 Friday - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

2/18/2023 Saturday - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2/22/2023 Wednesday - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

2/23/2023 Thursday - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

2/25/2023 Saturday - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

3/1/2023 Wednesday - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

3/2/2023 Thursday - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

3/3/2023 Friday - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

3/4/2023 Saturday - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

3/8/2023 Wednesday - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

3/9/2023 Thursday - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

3/10/2023 Friday - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

3/11/2023 Saturday - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

3/15/2023 Wednesday - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

3/16/2023 Thursday - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

3/17/2023 Friday - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

3/18/2023 Saturday - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy