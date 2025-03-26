Sublime Working On New Music; First Single Coming This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sublime is currently at work in the studio, writing and recording new songs for an upcoming full-length album. When not performing at various festivals across North America in 2024, frontman Jakob Nowell immersed himself in the Sublime catalog and found a deep sense of connection to his late father. The deeply emotional and powerful experience spawned a collection of new songs inspired by his father’s legacy that perfectly blend the classic Sublime vibe with a fresh sound.

The band is tapping into the 90s nostalgia, writing and recording the new songs with powerhouse producing duo Travis Barker and John Feldmann, in addition to working with producer Jon Joseph (BØRNS). The first single will be released this Summer via their newly established label Sublime Recordings.

After Jakob Nowell’s debut as Sublime’s new frontman at Coachella 2024, he and his uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson continued the momentum of this latest chapter of the band, performing at over 20 festivals and shows across North America by the end of last year. Additional highlights from 2024 include Sublime’s late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a 4-song set on the Howard Stern Show and the band’s first top 10 hit on alternative radio since 1997 with their single “Feel Like That,” featuring the vocals of both Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob together.

Sublime 2025 Tour Dates

April 5 – LIV Golf Miami – Miami, FL

April 18 – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO

May 3 – Beachlife Festival – Redondo Beach, CA

May 16 – Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL

May 23 – BottleRock Napa Valley – Napa, CA

May 25 – Boston Calling – Boston, MA

June 14 – Vans Warped Tour – Washington, DC

July 12 – 89.7 The River’s 30th Anniversary Show – Omaha, NE

July 20 – Minnesota Yacht Club Festival – Saint Paul, MN

September 14 – Sea.Hear.Now – Asbury Park, NJ

September 19 – Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA

About Sublime:

Sublime, the Long Beach, CA reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. They released their first self-produced album, 40oz. to Freedom, in 1992 via Skunk Records. Heavy radio exposure on Southern California’s KROQ (two years after its initial release) landed the band a deal with Gasoline Alley Records, an imprint of MCA.

1994’s Robbin’ the Hood revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with the cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, Bradley Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but Universal went ahead with the release of their eponymous album in July of 1996.

On the strength of the chart-topping alternative radio hit “What I Got,” the RIAA certified the album gold by the end of 1996. The undeniable radio hits “Santeria” and “Wrong Way” followed, resulting in the album selling more than 7 million copies without any live shows. This success spread to the band’s earlier albums, leading 40oz. to Freedom to double-platinum status and Robbin’ the Hood to gold. Sublime has gone on to sell over 18 million RIAA certified albums in the US. Their genre-defining contributions to music and cultural influence is stronger today than ever before.

In late December of 2023, Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob Nowell joined original Sublime members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson on stage for the first time to perform at a benefit concert for Bad Brains’ H.R. With an undeniable musical synergy between the three, and overwhelming reaction and support from fans across the world, they decided to move forward and continue the Sublime legacy, starting the new chapter fans had hoped would one day come. Just five months later, Sublime officially debuted their new lineup on the main stage at Coachella, garnering rave reviews from press and fans across the world, solidifying the next chapter age of Sublime with Jakob Nowell at the helm.

In May of 2024 the band released their first new song in nearly 28 years, “Feel Like That,” which peaking at #5 and earning Sublime their first top 10 hit on the alternative airplay chart since 1997. Sublime also made their late-night television debut on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and appeared on the Howard Stern Show. Sublime are currently managed by Regime Music Group co-founder Kevin Zinger and music industry vet/Vandals bassist Joe Escalante.

Photo Credit: Joshua Kim

