Stryper Share New Single 'End of Days'

Legendary, long-running metal band STRYPER are setting the stage for a great year with a new single entitled "End of Days." Accompanied by a new lyric video, the track also helps announce the band's 40th Anniversary Tour dates which begin this fall. After an appearance at the Alive Music Festival in July, tour dates kick off September 11th in Greenville, TN, and conclude November 16th in North Myrtle Beach, SC. A full list of dates is below.
About the new track, the band shared this: “'End of Days' is a heavy track musically and lyrically. It has a classic sound with a few modern twists and turns along the way. Lyrically, it’s probably the most fitting message according to the times we are living in. It really does feel like the 'End of Days' in many ways. We’re not only a divided nation, we’re a divided world. It’s time to make things right.”
The show will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a 2-set “evening with” style show.
