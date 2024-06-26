Stryper Share New Single 'End of Days'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary, long-running metal band STRYPER are setting the stage for a great year with a new single entitled "End of Days." Accompanied by a new lyric video, the track also helps announce the band's 40th Anniversary Tour dates which begin this fall. After an appearance at the Alive Music Festival in July, tour dates kick off September 11th in Greenville, TN, and conclude November 16th in North Myrtle Beach, SC. A full list of dates is below.

About the new track, the band shared this: “'End of Days' is a heavy track musically and lyrically. It has a classic sound with a few modern twists and turns along the way. Lyrically, it’s probably the most fitting message according to the times we are living in. It really does feel like the 'End of Days' in many ways. We’re not only a divided nation, we’re a divided world. It’s time to make things right.”

STRYPER will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall.

The show will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a 2-set “evening with” style show.

STRYPER Live 2024 7/18 - Mineral City, OH @ Alive Music Festival 9/11 - Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger PAC 9/17 - Columbus, OH @ TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum 9/19 - Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre 9/20 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre 9/21 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC 9/23 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom 9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre 9/26 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel PAC 9/28 - Arlington, TX @ Arlington Music Hall 9/29 - Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive 10/19 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center 10/21 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater 10/25 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe @ South Shore 10/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre 10/20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre 11/3 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre 11/7 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts 11/8 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom 11/9 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater 11/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! 11/13 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre 11/14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre 11/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage 11/16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

STRYPER, the pioneering Christian hard-rock band, is commemorating 40 years of music with continued vigor. Following their studio album 'The Final Battle,' they released their first acoustic album 'Acousticyzed' in February 2024, featuring stripped-down versions of classic songs and a new rendition of "Amazing Grace." The band embarked on an acoustic tour this past spring and have a full 40th anniversary tour starting September 13, 2024. These shows will showcase their entire discography with enhanced production and wardrobe changes, along with exclusive VIP experiences for fans. Looking ahead, STRYPER has completed recording a new studio album set for release in fall 2024, which they hope will continue their trend of improving with each release. The band is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, STRYPER continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally. The current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson, as they create what they consider their finest and most powerful music yet.

STRYPER are: Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass Photo Credit: Alex Solca Photography

