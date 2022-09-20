Struggle Jennings Announces 'Angels and Outlaws' Tour

Genre-blending artist STRUGGLE JENNINGS was raised in West Nashville with a notable lineage being the grandson of country music icon Waylon Jennings. The self-proclaimed black sheep of the family, STRUGGLE carved his own path in the music industry by fusing outlaw country, hip-hop and rock and roll to create his own legacy.

Facing several adversities throughout his life, STRUGGLE's music showcases his strength, determination and courage with brave honesty which has led him to develop a large and loyal fanbase worldwide.

STRUGGLE is excited to further share his story as he embarks later this week on his first midwestern tour since the pandemic in support of his 2021 album TROUBADOUR OF TROUBLED SOULS via Angels & Outlaws. STRUGGLE's touring band will include Producer/DJ Scatteredbrains (Yelawolf, Twiztid), drummer Kareem Thompson, guitarist Hayden Helms and Two Lane James on fiddle.

The tour kicks off September 21 in Greensboro, NC before wrapping October 27 in Springfield, MO. It will feature fellow Angels & Outlaws artists Caitlynne Curtis and Brianna Harness and there's a handful of shows with longtime collaborator/friend Jelly Roll including a stop at the lauded Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on October 23. Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet upgrades are available now here.

"It was 2020 when we were last on the west coast, so I've been highly anticipating this tour," shares STRUGGLE. "It's full of some of my favorite cities in the world and I'm hyped to see so many friends and fans that I haven't seen in so long. It's definitely going to be the best tour of the year and the perfect way to end the year, not to mention me and my best friend Jelly Roll will be at Red Rocks, the most iconic stage in America-that will be a night to remember! "

STRUGGLE JENNINGS TOUR DATES

9/21 Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger ^

9/22 Black Mountan, NC - Silverados ^

9/23 Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation *

9/24 East Rockingham, NC - Rockingham Speedway *

10/8 Muhlenberg County, KY - Fall Fest

10/11 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar ^

10/12 Omaha, NE - Barnato ^

10/14 Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social ^

10/15 Cheyenne, WY - The Outlaw Saloon ^

10/18 Chico, CA - Tackle Box ^

10/19 Reno, NV - The Alpine ^

10/20 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall ^

10/21 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater ^

10/22 Denver, Co - The Wild Goose ^

10/23 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

10/25 Wichita, KS - Wave #

10/26 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom #

10/27 Springfield, MO - Midnight Rodeo #

1/28 Port St. Lucie, FL - Redneck Uprising Music

^ with Caitlynne Curtis & Brianna Harness

# with Jelly Roll