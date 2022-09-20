Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Struggle Jennings Announces 'Angels and Outlaws' Tour

Struggle Jennings Announces 'Angels and Outlaws' Tour

The tour kicks off tomorrow, September 21.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Genre-blending artist STRUGGLE JENNINGS was raised in West Nashville with a notable lineage being the grandson of country music icon Waylon Jennings. The self-proclaimed black sheep of the family, STRUGGLE carved his own path in the music industry by fusing outlaw country, hip-hop and rock and roll to create his own legacy.

Facing several adversities throughout his life, STRUGGLE's music showcases his strength, determination and courage with brave honesty which has led him to develop a large and loyal fanbase worldwide.

STRUGGLE is excited to further share his story as he embarks later this week on his first midwestern tour since the pandemic in support of his 2021 album TROUBADOUR OF TROUBLED SOULS via Angels & Outlaws. STRUGGLE's touring band will include Producer/DJ Scatteredbrains (Yelawolf, Twiztid), drummer Kareem Thompson, guitarist Hayden Helms and Two Lane James on fiddle.

The tour kicks off September 21 in Greensboro, NC before wrapping October 27 in Springfield, MO. It will feature fellow Angels & Outlaws artists Caitlynne Curtis and Brianna Harness and there's a handful of shows with longtime collaborator/friend Jelly Roll including a stop at the lauded Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on October 23. Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet upgrades are available now here.

"It was 2020 when we were last on the west coast, so I've been highly anticipating this tour," shares STRUGGLE. "It's full of some of my favorite cities in the world and I'm hyped to see so many friends and fans that I haven't seen in so long. It's definitely going to be the best tour of the year and the perfect way to end the year, not to mention me and my best friend Jelly Roll will be at Red Rocks, the most iconic stage in America-that will be a night to remember! "

STRUGGLE JENNINGS TOUR DATES

9/21 Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger ^
9/22 Black Mountan, NC - Silverados ^
9/23 Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation *
9/24 East Rockingham, NC - Rockingham Speedway *
10/8 Muhlenberg County, KY - Fall Fest
10/11 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar ^
10/12 Omaha, NE - Barnato ^
10/14 Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social ^
10/15 Cheyenne, WY - The Outlaw Saloon ^
10/18 Chico, CA - Tackle Box ^
10/19 Reno, NV - The Alpine ^
10/20 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall ^
10/21 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater ^
10/22 Denver, Co - The Wild Goose ^
10/23 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
10/25 Wichita, KS - Wave #
10/26 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom #
10/27 Springfield, MO - Midnight Rodeo #
1/28 Port St. Lucie, FL - Redneck Uprising Music
^ with Caitlynne Curtis & Brianna Harness
# with Jelly Roll

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.